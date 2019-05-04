Roman Reigns Returning To WWE RAW, SmackDown Event Postponed

– At least for one week, it looks like Roman Reigns will be appearing on Monday’s edition of WWE RAW:

I’m back on #SDLive, but I still have some business on #Raw.

I’ll see y’all Monday. #ProtectTheYard — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) May 4, 2019

– Monday’s Smackdown Live event in Corbin, KY, which was advertising Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton, has been postponed. Here is the announcement:

“This event has been rescheduled to October 17, 2019 (previously May 6, 2019). Original tickets remain valid. Ticket purchased with the original date may be refunded by request at point of purchase.”