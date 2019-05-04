Roman Reigns Returning To WWE RAW, SmackDown Event Postponed

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– At least for one week, it looks like Roman Reigns will be appearing on Monday’s edition of WWE RAW:

– Monday’s Smackdown Live event in Corbin, KY, which was advertising Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton, has been postponed. Here is the announcement:

“This event has been rescheduled to October 17, 2019 (previously May 6, 2019). Original tickets remain valid. Ticket purchased with the original date may be refunded by request at point of purchase.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR