Ronda Rousey Announced For Total Divas (Video)

WWE announced today that Ronda Rousey and Sonya Deville have joined the cast of Total Divas for the upcoming season. You can check out the trailer below and here is the press release:

Los Angeles, CA – August 26, 2019 – The hit series “Total Divas,” is back with new and returning fan-favorite WWE® Superstars ready to face their fears, rise to new challenges and live their lives on their own terms as the new season premieres on E! Wednesday, October 2 at 10 PM ET/PT. WWE Superstar, Olympic Medalist and UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey joins Natalya®, Naomi® and Nia Jax™ for the new season, which also includes returning cast member Carmella™, and newcomer Sonya Deville™. Nikki Bella® and Brie Bella® will make guest appearances in the series as well. Click here for a sneak peek at the new season.

“Total Divas” kicks off showcasing another side of Ronda Rousey, as she gushes about her MMA fighter husband Travis Browne, enjoying her time in WWE and working on her ranch, Browsey Acres.

Natalya, mourning the death of her beloved father Jim “The Anvil™” Neidhart, is taking things one day at a time and throwing herself into work. Her sights are set on winning the Royal Rumble® and a chance to become the WWE Raw®Women’s Champion.

Nia is feeling confident after her victorious showing in the Battle Royal at WWE’s first-ever all women’s pay-per-view event Evolution®. However, there is trouble in paradise when she learns who her next opponent will be.

Sonya is happy to be living out and proud and is ready for a serious relationship and respect in the ring. While settling into her new home in Ft. Lauderdale, an opportunity to move to Tampa presents itself and shakes up her entire world.

After her recent break up, Carmella is focused on what’s important to her and her career. She is faced with backlash while trying to balance both her friendships and new romantic relationship, putting both to the ultimate test.

Naomi is excited to get down to business during the Royal Rumble in an effort to be the last woman standing. Having her close friends Sonya and Carmella on the road with her makes for many fun adventures along the way.

Nikki and Brie connect with the ladies, whether it’s at their Birdiebee fashion show or on the road. Although the entrepreneurial sisters are busy with their businesses and filming “Total Bellas,” the passion they share for WWE hasn’t waned.

“Total Divas” is produced by WWE and Bunim/Murray Productions. Gil Goldschein, Russell Jay Staglik and Farnaz Farjam Chazan are Executive Producers for Bunim/Murray Productions. Kevin Dunn and Chris Kaiser serve as Executive Producers for WWE. Ronda Rousey and Nikki and Brie Bella also serve as Executive Producers.

Follow along on social media for all things “Total Divas”:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TotalDivas/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TotalDivas

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/totaldivas/?hl=en

About E! Entertainment

E! is the only global, multi-platform brand for all things pop culture. The network is currently available to 91 million cable and satellite subscribers in the U.S and 161 countries globally. E! programming includes popular series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” “Very Cavallari,” “Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian,” “Total Divas,” “Total Bellas,” “Botched,” and “Dating #NoFilter;” topical series “Nightly Pop,” new series “Flip It Like Disick” and the return of the “E! True Hollywood Story.” “E! News” airs nightly on the network and is the leading multi-platform publisher delivering breaking entertainment news and pop culture coverage 24/7 across EOnline.com and all digital and social media. The brand’s robust digital programming slate includes “E! News’ The Rundown,” “Face Forward” and “What The Fashion” on Snapchat. E!’s “Live from the Red Carpet” signature events keep fans connected to their favorite stars on pop culture’s biggest nights and E! is also home to the “E! People’s Choice Awards,” the only award show for the people, by the people. E! is a network of NBCUniversal Entertainment & Lifestyle Group, a division of NBCUniversal, one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. For more corporate information, visit www.nbcuniversal.com.

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family friendlyentertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG, family-friendly programming can be seen in more than 800 million homes worldwide in 28 languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 180 countries. The company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.

Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com andcorporate.wwe.com. For information on our global activities, go tohttp://www.wwe.com/worldwide/.

About Bunim/Murray Productions

Bunim/Murray Productions (BMP) is the leading producer of innovative entertainment content. The Emmy Award-winning company is widely credited with creating the reality television genre with its hit series The Real World, which recently moved to Facebook after 32 seasons on MTV. BMP continued to innovate with the first reality game show, Road Rules(MTV), in 1995; the first reality sitcom, The Simple Life (E!), in 2003; and the first reality soap opera,Starting Over, in 2003. BMP’s current programming includes Keeping up with the Kardashians, Total Divas and Total Bellas (E!),The Challenge (MTV), Born This Way (A&E), Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project (Oxygen), The Real World and Ball in the Family (Facebook Watch), Endless Summer, Stranded with Sam and Colby (Snapchat), Miz and Mrs. (USA Network), Family or Fiance(OWN), Crystal Maze (Nickelodeon) and Emily’s Wonder Lab (Netflix). BMP has also produced They Call Us Monsters (PBS), Valentine Road (HBO),Pedro(MTV) and the Emmy Award-winning Autism: The Musical (HBO) for BMP Films. Based in Glendale, CA, the company was founded in 1987 by Jonathan Murray and the late Mary-Ellis Bunim, who were inducted into the Television Academy’s Hall of Fame in 2012. The company joined Banijay Group in 2010.