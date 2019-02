With Ruby Riott scheduled to challenge Ronda Rousey for the RAW women’s title at WWE Elimination Chamber, Riott issued a statement on Twitter about being overlooked:

My title match was announced via tweet.

The matches announced for Wrestlemania don’t even have me as a possible contender.

I’ve been underrated & disregarded.

But after I beat @RondaRousey this Sunday, I won’t be overlooked again.

And @MsCharlotteWWE I’ll see you at Wrestlemania

— Ruby Riott (@RubyRiottWWE) February 13, 2019