Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch Confirm Relationship Rumors With Photo

WWE officially has its newest power couple.

In an Instagram post on Monday morning, Universal Champion Seth Rollins confirmed that he and Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch are officially an item.

Rollins made their relationship public with a photo of the two sharing a kiss following Rollins’ victory over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35.

Lynch appeared to confirm her relationship with Rollins on Sunday following a Twitter exchange with fellow WWE personality Beth Phoenix.

Posting a photo of herself and Phoenix holding the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championship, Lynch tweeted Phoenix, “Don’t get too close to that title @TheBethPhoenix.”

Phoenix replied, “No worries @BeckyLynchWWE …I’m just glad that we are friends and not steaming over a silly little detail like being tied for number of title reigns. Cheers!”

No worries @BeckyLynchWWE …I’m just glad that we are friends and not steaming over a silly little detail like being tied for number of title reigns. Cheers! https://t.co/ypXjz2ZQkT — Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) May 11, 2019

As the back-and-forth continued, Phoenix dropped the line, “Wait wait…are we involving our men now…,” to which Lynch responded: “I’ll ask him ….. @WWERollins?”

Rollins then put all romantic speculation to rest by posting a photo of himself kissing Lynch on Instagram.

“I guess I’m allowed to post this now…. @beckylynchwwe?” Rollins captioned the photo.

Lynch and Rollins fueled relationship rumors in April after sitting together during the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.