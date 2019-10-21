Speculation About Kylie Rae Leaving AEW For Impact Wrestling

Kylie Rae made her Impact Wrestling debut at Bound For Glory and fans have been wondering what led to her leaving AEW. Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com discussed the situation:

“What happened with Kylie Rae, the reason she got out of wrestling was a personal issue. Now, maybe something happened in AEW where she decided if I return to wrestling I probably don’t wanna go back to AEW. But for those of you who are looking for some massive scandal, or some horrible terrible thing that happened there is no such horrible terrible thing that happened.”

“Now my understanding is that something happened, but the idea that it’s something horrible or terrible or scandalous — my impression is it was nothing like that. Sometimes people just don’t work in certain places that happens all over the world and it’s not a scandal. But, the larger issue of what happened with Kylie Rae was a very personal issue and everyone needs to just move on with their lives. Just because someone entertains you in wrestling doesn’t mean you need to know everything about their personal lives.”