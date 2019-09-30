Updated AEW Television Schedule With New Date Added

AEW has announced that the December 4th edition of Dynamite will take place at the State Farm Center in Champaign, IL. The venue holds over 15,000 seats and is the 3rd largest basketball arena in Illinois after the United Center in Chicago and the Allstate Arena in Rosemont. AEW President Tony Khan was born in the area and went to school at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Here is the updated AEW TV schedule which also includes the Full Gear PPV.
Wednesday, October 2nd Premiere Episode
Capital One Arena in Washington, DC
* Adam Page vs. PAC
* Jon Moxley appears live
* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara
* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and two mystery partners
* Nyla Rose vs. Riho to crown the first-ever AEW Women’s Champion
* MJF vs. Brandon Cutler
Wednesday, October 9th
Agganis Arena in Boston, MA
* Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears
* The Young Bucks vs. Private Party in an AEW Tag Team Titles tournament match
Wednesday, October 16th
Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA
* First-ever AEW World Title defense, Chris Jericho vs. TBA
* First-ever AEW Women’s World Title defense, Nyla Rose or Riho vs. TBA
Wednesday, October 23rd
Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA
* Jon Moxley will be in action
* Semi-finals of the AEW Tag Team Titles tournament
Wednesday, October 30th
Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV
* Chris Jericho will be in action
* Jon Moxley will be in action
* The first-ever AEW World Tag Team Champions will be crowned with tournament finals
Wednesday, November 6th
Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC
* TBA
Saturday, November 9th (Full Gear PPV)
Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD
* Cody Rhodes vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho
* Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega
Wednesday, November 13th
Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN
* TBA
Wednesday, November 20
Indiana Farmers Coliseum at the Indianapolis State Fair in Indianapolis, IN
* TBA
Wednesday, November 27
Sears Centre Arena near Chicago, IL
* TBA
Wednesday, December 4
State Farm Center in Champaign, IL
* TBA
#AEWDynamite will broadcast live from the @StateFarmCenter in Champaign, IL Wed, Dec 4th … Tickets start at $20 and go on sale this FRIDAY, Oct 4th at 11am CST / Noon ET – https://t.co/h4nYfXfHAT pic.twitter.com/UEonY1j7gA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) 30 September 2019