Updated AEW Television Schedule With New Date Added

AEW has announced that the December 4th edition of Dynamite will take place at the State Farm Center in Champaign, IL. The venue holds over 15,000 seats and is the 3rd largest basketball arena in Illinois after the United Center in Chicago and the Allstate Arena in Rosemont. AEW President Tony Khan was born in the area and went to school at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Here is the updated AEW TV schedule which also includes the Full Gear PPV.

Wednesday, October 2nd Premiere Episode

Capital One Arena in Washington, DC

* Adam Page vs. PAC

* Jon Moxley appears live

* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and two mystery partners

* Nyla Rose vs. Riho to crown the first-ever AEW Women’s Champion

* MJF vs. Brandon Cutler

Wednesday, October 9th

Agganis Arena in Boston, MA

* Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears

* The Young Bucks vs. Private Party in an AEW Tag Team Titles tournament match

Wednesday, October 16th

Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA

* First-ever AEW World Title defense, Chris Jericho vs. TBA

* First-ever AEW Women’s World Title defense, Nyla Rose or Riho vs. TBA

Wednesday, October 23rd

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA

* Jon Moxley will be in action

* Semi-finals of the AEW Tag Team Titles tournament

Wednesday, October 30th

Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV

* Chris Jericho will be in action

* Jon Moxley will be in action

* The first-ever AEW World Tag Team Champions will be crowned with tournament finals

Wednesday, November 6th

Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC

* TBA

Saturday, November 9th (Full Gear PPV)

Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD

* Cody Rhodes vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho

* Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega

Wednesday, November 13th

Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN

* TBA

Wednesday, November 20

Indiana Farmers Coliseum at the Indianapolis State Fair in Indianapolis, IN

* TBA

Wednesday, November 27

Sears Centre Arena near Chicago, IL

* TBA

Wednesday, December 4

State Farm Center in Champaign, IL

* TBA