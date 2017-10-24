WWE Posts Video From Triple H’s Ring Return, Kairi Sane & Mandy Rose As Zombies, Stock

– WWE posted this video from Triple H’s return to the ring at Sunday’s WWE live event in Chile. The Game defeated Rusev in singles action and was then joined by The New Day for some dancing. The segment ended with Triple H turning on The New Day and hitting Kofi Kingston with a Pedigree. The Cerebral Assassin worked the show as Kevin Owens left the tour due to personal reasons with family.

– WWE stock was down 1.87% today, closing at $22.06 per share. Today’s high was $22.54 and the low was $21.89.

– The women of WWE NXT recently participated in a Halloween photoshoot. Below is a preview shot of Kairi Sane and Mandy Rose as zombies: