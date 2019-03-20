WWE 205 Live Results – March 19, 2019

Drake Maverick welcomes us to 205 Live and talks about the Number One Contender Tournament. Tonight is the finals. Tony Nese was able to beat Drew Gulak to make it to the finals. His opponent will be Cedric Alexander.

Tony says you do not know what he will do to get to Wrestlemania. Cedric says there is no one who will stop him from returning to Wrestlemania to regain his title.

We are in Indianapolis, Indiana and your announcers are Aiden English, Vic Joseph, and Nigel McGuinness.

Vic asks for picks from Nigel and Aiden. Nigel says that if Tony can have the same type of match he had against Drew Gulak, Tony can advance.

Maria Kanellis has something to say before her husband’s match. Maria wants you to give it up for her husband, the greatest wrestler in the world. He is better than the best. Maria calls the fans lazy, disrespectful, and rude. They are just like Drake Maverick. He had the audacity to threaten her husband’s job if he loses. Mike will prove Drake, you idiots, and this top cruiserweight wrong.

Match Number One: Mike Kanellis (with Maria Kanellis) versus Akira Tozawa

They lock up and Tozawa with a waist lock. Kanellis with a wrist lock. Kanellis with a hammer lock but Tozawa with a drop toe hold and they go into the ropes. They lock up and Kanellis with a clean break. Kanellis with a forearm and he tries for a sunset flip but Tozawa rolls through. Tozawa and Kanellis get near falls. Tozawa with a kick and back senton for a near fall. Tozawa clotheslines Kanellis over the top rope to the floor. Kanellis with a super kick. Kanellis gets a near fall and he gets a few more near falls on Tozawa.

Kanellis with a suplex and he gets a near fall. Kanellis with elbows to the collarbone. Kanellis with a back elbow. Kanellis gets a near fall and then he applies a rear chin lock. Tozawa with punches but Kanellis with a forearm to the back. Tozawa lands on his feet on a suplex attempt and hits a rana followed by a Shining Wizard. Tozawa with a missile drop kick for a near fall. Kanellis with an elbow and Tozawa goes for an enzuigiri but misses. Tozawa with an octopus but Kanellis with a side slam to escape.

Kanellis and Tozawa with chops and they go back and forth. Tozawa gets Kanellis to flinch and connects with the jab. Kanellis with a spinebuster for a near fall. Tozawa with a kick and he stops Kanellis on the turnbuckles. Kanellis gets Tozawa on his shoulders for a Super Falcon Arrow for a near fall. Maria tells Mike what to do and Mike with elbows to the jaw. Tozawa with a jumping round kick and then he pulls Kanellis into the corner but Maria gets on the apron. Tozawa tells Maria to move and Mike rolls away and Tozawa goes up top and misses the back senton.

Mike with a swinging reverse neck breaker for the three count.

Winner: Mike Kanellis

Cedric Alexander is in the locker room getting ready for Tony Nese and he is asked about his mindset. Cedric says he is confident. Last year, he punched his ticket to Wrestlemania and he is looking forward to the same result this year.

Buddy Murphy and Tony Nese interrupt and Tony says they have each won matches when they faced each other. Tony says he is better while Cedric has not changed. Cedric says he is a former champion and he never had to be anyone’s side kick. Buddy points out that Cedric is not the champion. Tony says he is no one’s side kick. Cedric calls Tony Buddy’s bag carrier. Buddy reminds Cedric of his victories over Cedric. Cedric asks Buddy if he thinks Tony can win. Cedric asks what would happen to their friendship if the title was involved.

Cedric walks away and Buddy asks Tony if he was buying any of that.

We go to commercial.

We are back and next week, The Lucha House Party will face Drew Gulak, Jack Gallagher, and Humberto Carrillo.

Match Number Two: Tony Nese versus Cedric Alexander in the Finals of the Number One Contender Tournament

They lock up and Alexander with a waist lock. Nese with a wrist lock and he takes Alexander to the mat. Cedric with a reversal. Nese with a reversal and he kicks Cedric in the shoulder. Nese with an arm drag into an arm bar. Alexander with a head scissors and Nese escapes. Nese with an arm drag into an arm bar. Nese floats over and he gets a near fall with a sunset flip. Nese blocks a hip toss and Alexander blocks a hip toss. Nese and Alexander get near falls.

Nese with a single leg take down and he gets a near fall. Nese with an arm bar. Alexander with an Irish whip but Nese with a back elbow. Nese goes for a moonsault but Alexander moves. Alexander with a cross body and then he goes for the handstand head scissors but Nese pushes him away. Nese returns to the arm bar. Nese mises a clothesline and Alexander with a handstand head scissors followed by a drop kick for a near fall.

Alexander with a chop and he gets a near fall. Alexander with a forearm but Nese trips Alexander and goes to the floor. Nese misses the double jump moonsault when Alexander moves. Alexander with a drop kick for a near fall. Nese with a punch and a spinning heel kick. Nese with a running boot to the head with Alexander hanging in the ropes. Nese chops Alexander. and follows with a forearm and kicks. Nese with a running back elbow.

Nese works on the neck and Alexander with elbows. Nese has a kick blocked and Alexander misses the spinning back elbow. Nese with a Northern Lights suplex for a near fall. Nese with a leaping leg drop for a near fall. Nese with a reverse chin lock as he tries to wear down Alexander. Alexander sends Nese into the turnbuckles to escape the hold. Alexander with a snap mare and drop kick followed by a second drop kick.

Alexander with clotheslines and he blocks a kick and hits the spinning back elbow. Alexander with the Neuralizer but Nese sends Alexander to the apron. Alexander with a springboard flatliner for a near fall. Alexander sets for the Lumbar Check but Nese blocks it and connects with elbows. Nese goes for the pump handle slam but Alexander stops him. Alexander with a back heel kick. Nese with a Pump Handle Driver for a near fall.

Nese grabs Alexander on the apron and Alexander with shoulders. Alexander sends Nese to the apron and Nese with a kick. Alexander hangs in the ropes and Nese with a double jump moonsault for a near fall. Nese sets for the running knee but Alexander moves and he gets a near fall with a rollup. Alexander with a Michinoku Driver for a near fall. Alexander goes to the apron and sets for a springboard move but Nese with a rolling palm strike. Nese goes to the apron and then the turnbuckles. They exchange forearms and both men fall to the floor.

The referee makes his ount and both make it in thanks to the instant before ten power up. They exchange punches and forearms. Cedric with the advantage and Nese with a forearm. Cedric with a running uppercut. Nese with a matrix but he misses a super kick. Both men go for a super kick and they get their legs caught. Nese with a kick and Alexander with a super kick for a near fall. Alexander with a chop and he puts Nese on the turnbuckles. Nese gets to the apron and he kicks Alexander and Cedric falls to the floor. Nese with a Fosbury Flop onto Alexander.

Nese sends Alexander back into the ring and Nese goes up top. Nese with a 450 splash for a near fall. Nese puts Alexander against the turnbuckles for the running knee but Alexander grabs Nese’s foot. Nese with face washes and then he sets for the running knee but Alexander with a standing C4 for a near fall. Alexander with Lumbar Check for a near fall. Alexander sets for another Lumbar Chekc but Nese with a rollup for a near fall. Alexander wtih a near fall. Nese with a knee to the head followed by a running knee for the three count.

Winner: Tony Nese

After the match, Alexander and Nese stand in the ring and they shake hands and hug.

Buddy Murphy makes his way to the ring to confront his friend and opponent at Wrestlemania. Buddy holds up the title belt and he shakes Nese’s hand and hugs him.

Buddy holds up Tony’s hand and then he tells Tony to point to the Wrestlemania sign and Tony turns around and is met with a jumping knee.

