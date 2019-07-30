WWE Announces Match For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown And Changes It

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

As previously noted, Vince McMahon made last-minute changes to tonight’s Smackdown Live. It appears one of the changes involved WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and United States Champion AJ Styles. A six-man tag team match (New Day vs. The OC) was announced on WWE’s social media accounts but then WWE announced that Kofi would be facing AJ in a singles match instead.

