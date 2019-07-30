WWE Announces Match For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown And Changes It

As previously noted, Vince McMahon made last-minute changes to tonight’s Smackdown Live. It appears one of the changes involved WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and United States Champion AJ Styles. A six-man tag team match (New Day vs. The OC) was announced on WWE’s social media accounts but then WWE announced that Kofi would be facing AJ in a singles match instead.

How many times are you going to change the match tonight? What happened to the 6-Man Tag with The New Day VS The OC? Make up your freaking mind @VinceMcMahon — Darren Bongiovanni (@hbkid718) July 30, 2019