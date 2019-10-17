WWE NXT Results – October 16, 2019

We start off with a look back at highlights from last week’s show.

We are at Full Sail University and your announcers are Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, and Beth Phoenix.

Match Number One: Tommaso Ciampa versus Angel Garza

Garza misses a charge into the corner and Ciampa with a shoulder tackle. Ciampa and Garza miss clotheslines and kicks and then after a stalemate, Garza offers his hand and Ciampa kicks it away. Garza with an enzuigiri. Garza misses a baseball slide to the floor and Garza is sent into the apron and guardrails followed by a shot into the ring steps. Ciampa applauds his work and pats himself on the back. Ciampa with a forearm as they return to the ring. Ciampa sets for Fairy Tale Ending but Garza backs Ciampa into the turnbuckles. Garza crotches Ciampa in the turnbuckles and drop kicks Ciampa in the injured knee. Ciampa is sent to the floor and Garza with a suicide dive. Garza sends Ciampa back into the ring and goes up top.

Garza with a missile drop kick. Garza removes the pants and throws them at Ciampa. Ciampa with a foraerm and kicks to Garza in the corner. Ciampa with a running knee to the head and Garza goes to the floor. Ciampa grabs Garza’s pants and stomps on them on the turnbuckles and then hits a running knee to the pants. Ciampa tosses his pants to him and hits Willow’s Bell for the three count.

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa

After the match, Ciampa starts to leave the ring and the music for the Undisputed Era plays and they make their way to the stage and Roderick Strong is wearing Velveteen Dream’s sunglasses.

Ciampa gets his crutch and chair and sits down in the ring.

Kyle O’Reilly hands something to Mauro at the announce table.

The Undisputed Era make their way back up the ramp as we go to commercial.

We go to commercial with Keith Lee in the back getting ready for his match tonight with Dominik Dijakovic.

We are back and Mauro mentions the video that was produced by Kyle O’Reilly.

It is Kyle O’Reilly wiht the Undisputed Era. Adam Cole says an example needs to be made. When you get in your way, this is what is going to happen.

We see Roderick Strong standing over a motionless and unconcious Velveteen Dream. Adam Cole tells Tommaso Ciampa and Finn Balor that this is what is in store for you if you get in their way.

Match Number Two: Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan versus Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel (with Alexander Wolfe)

Aichner and Burch start things off and Aichner with a side head lock and holds on when Burch tries to send him off the ropes. Aichner with a waist lock and he tosses Burch aside. Burch with a shoulder tackle and Lorcan tags in. They hit a double shoulder tackle on Aichner and Lorcan with a chop. Aichner with an elbow to Burch and a kick to Lorcan. Barthel tags in and he sends Burch into the turnbuckles. Burch with an Irish whip but Barthel with a boot. Burch with a kick and missile drop kick.

Aichner tags in and Barthel sends Burch shoulder first into the turnbuckles. Aichner and Barthel with a double drop kick combination as we go to commercial.

We are back and Barthel with an arm bar on Burch but Burch with a jaw breaker and clothesline. Lorcan tags in and hits European uppercuts on Aichner while hitting a pescado. Burch tags in while Lorcan knocks Aichner off the apron. Burch and Lorcan with an assisted power bomb and Burch gets a near fall with a jackknife cover on Aichner. Lorcan tags in and they set for the elevated DDT but Barthel breaks it up. Barhtel is sent to the floo rnad he sends Burch to the floor. Lorcan and Aichner with chops back and forth.

Aichner with a European uppercut and then Barthel is knocked off the apron by Lorcan. Aichner lands on his feet on a suplex attempt. Lorcan misses an elbow and Barthel with a European uppercut. Aichner wtih a brainbuster followed by a suicide dive onto Burch. Aichner with a double jump moonsault and Aichner can only get a two count. Lorcan with chops to Aichner and he goes for a slam but Barthel is tagged in. Lorcan with chops to both men. Aichner with a spinebuster and Barthel with a kick. They hit the European uppercut and power bomb combination for the three count.

Winners: Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel

We have a video package for Johnny Gargano. Johnny’s father talks about being told by his son that he was not going to college but was going to wrestle. Johnny says no one has more heart in the ring than him. We see what happened with DIY. Johnny says from day one, his goal and dream has been to be NXT Champion. We see Johnny win the title. He says he is whatever NXT needs him to be.

Johnny Gargano is in the back with Cathy Kelley. She asks him about his history with Tommaso Ciampa. Johnny says his history is documented. They have their ups and their downs. He does not have an answer and he won’t know until he sees Ciampa face to face.

We see Dominik Dijakovic in the back getting ready for his match against Keith Lee.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Three: Io Shirai versus Kayden Carter

Carter with a single leg take down. Carter with a head scissors but Shirai lands on her feet. Carter with a rollup for a near fall. Carter with a waist lock and an O’Connor Roll for a near fall. Carter wit a springboard drop kick and Shirai goes to the floor. Carter has a kick blocked and Shirai drops Carter on the apron. Shirai with a springboard drop kick to Carter for a near fall. Carter goes for a sunset flip but Shirai stays on her feet. Carter wtih a leg sweep. Carter with a springboard victory roll into a kick for a near fall.

Shirai with a German suplex. Shirai goes up top and hits a moonsault for the three count.

Winner: Io Shirai

After the match, Io takes the mic and says Not Rhea, Not Bianca. Shayna . . . It’s ME.

Rhea Ripley’s music plays and she makes her way tto the ring.

Rhea gets in Io’s face and she takes the mic from Io and tells Io last week, Bianca decided to run her mouth. Next week, she gets to put her back in her place. If you ever spit her name out of your mouth again, she has no problem shutting Io up again.

Io backs up and Rhea drops the mic. Io says something to Rhea in Japanese as she walks around the ring and then Io leaves the ring and heads up the ramp.

We go to footage from last week when Killian Dain almost interfered in the Cameron Grimes/Boa match and Dain’s attack on Boa.

Boa is in the back and he says something in Chinese.

Cathy Kelley is on the Game Balcony with William Regal. Regal says that Velveteen Dream will not be able to wrestle next week and it might be a long time before he returns. Strong will defend the title next week against the winner of the Dominik Dijakovic versus Ketih Lee match.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Four: Keith Lee versus Dominik Dijakovic in a Number One Contender Match for the North American Championship

Dijakovic charges at Lee and Lee with a shoulder and both men stay on their feet. They go for another shoulder tackle and both men stay on their feet. There is no give on the third one, but Dijakovic is knocked to his knee. Lee with a knuckle lock and he lifts Dijakovic in the air. Lee ducks a clothesline and then hits a shoulder tackle. Lee with a splash to the arm. Lee gets a near fall. Lee with a wrist lock and arm wringer. Dijakovic gets to the ropes and Lee releases the hold. Dijakovic with a boot to the head and he connects with forearms and knees followed by a clothesline.

Dijakovic with a kick and chop. Lee=e with chops of his own. Lee with knees. Lee goes for a suplex but Dijakovic blocks it and sends Lee into the corner. Dijakovic with a forearm to the chest and he tries for a suplex but Lee blocks it. Dijakovic gets a near fall. Dijakovic with a knee to the back and he applies a rear chin lock.

Dijakovic with a forearm to the back. Lee with a forearm and Dijakovic with a knee to the midsection. Dijakovic returns to the rear chin lock. Dijakovic with a forearm to the back. Dijakovic with a forearm to the head and Lee gets back to his feet. Lee blocks forearms and Lee blocks a kick. Lee with punches. Lee with a splash and biel. Lee with a punch and a POUNCE for a near fall. Lee gets Dijakovic up for a slam but Dijakovic escapes and Dijakovic with a sit out choke slam for a near fall. Dijakovic puts Lee on the turnbuckles and Dijakovic with a chop and he climbs the turnbuckles. Lee blocks a superplex attempt and Lee with a head butt and a chop across the chest to send Dijakovic to the mat and Lee with a frog splash onto the arm.

Lee gets Dijakovic up for the Spirit Bomb but Dijakovic rolls to the floor before Lee can make a cover. Lee picks up Dijakovic and sends him back into the ring. Lee gets Dijakovic on his shoulders but Dijakovic with elbows to escape. Lee with a forearm and Dijakovic with a Cyclone Kick for a near fall. Dijakovic with a forearm and Lee punches back. They go back and forth with the forearms and Dijakovic gets in a few shots before Lee responds with punches of his own. Dijakovic with kicks and a back elbow. Dijakovic goes for a suplex but Lee blocks it and Lee goes for a delayed suplex but Dijakovic with knees. Lee holds on and hits the suplex. Lee gets a near fall.

Lee goes to the turnbuckles and Dijakovic with a super kick to stagger Lee. Dijakovic sets for Feast Your Eyes but he cannot grip Lee because of his injured arm. Dijakovic gets Lee in an electric chair and Lee with a Reverse Rana. Lee goes to the turnbuckles and Dijakovic gets to the turnbuckles and he connects with elbows. Dijakovic goes for a Frankensteiner but Lee blocks it and Lee holds on from the turnbuckles.

Roderick Strong comes to the ring and he hits Lee and Dijakovic with the title belt and the referee calls for the bell.

No Contest

After the match, William Regal comes out and he tells Roderick that was clever, but not clever enough. You will be defending the title next week in a Triple Threat Match against Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic.

We go to Pete Dunne in the back as he gets ready for his match against Damian Priest.

We go to commercial.

We are back with footage from the commercial break when the Undisputed Era confronted William Regal as Regal walked out of the building.

Match Number Five: Matt Riddle versus Bronson Reed

They fist bump and Riddle with a kick and Reed with kicks of his own. Riddle lands on his feet on a German suplex attempt. Riddle with a knee and kicks followed by running forearms into the corner. Riddle with an exploder followed by a running kick for a near fall. Reed with a slam and a back senton. Riddle with strikes and a kick. Riddle with a Pele Kick and he gets Reed on his shoulders for Bro 2 Sleep and a power bomb. Riddle with the Final Flash Knee for a near fall.

Riddle goes to the turnbuckles and goes for a twisting senton but Reed counters with a power bomb and he gets a near fall. The straps are down and Riddle with a sleeper. Reed with an arm drag and he misses a clothesline. Riddle catches Reed when Reed goes for a float over. Riddle with Bro Derek for the three count.

Winner: Matt Riddle

After the match, Riddle offers his fist to Reed and Reed decides to go for the Wonder Bro powers.

Bianca Belair says out of all of the girls, she is the one to beat Shayna. Everyone wants to jump in front of her. You have to wait behind the EST of NXT. You are a badass Rhea, but if you think you can jump in front of her, you have another thing coming. This will be fun for her, but it will be a nightmare for Rhea.

We go to commercial.

We are back with footage of KUSHIDA in a cast because of a hairline fracture in his hand. Nigel says he will be out a month.

Match Number Six: Taynara Conti versus Tegan Nox

Nox with an arm drag after locking up and Nox with a rollup for a near fall. Nox with wrist lock take downs. Nox with a kick to the shin followed by a drop kick for a near fall. Conti kicks Nox through the ropes to the floor. Nox is sent back into the ring and Conti tries to pull Nox out of the corner but Nox holds on so Conti kicks Nox in the arm and gets a near fall. Conti with a forearm and rolling take down and she does a second one. Conti with an Irish whip and running knees into the corner. Conti gets a near fall.

Nox with a head butt and clothesline followed by a back elbow. Nox with a choke slam and a running European uppercut into the corner. Nox with a cannonball and she goes up top. Nox with a cross body and Shining Wizard for the three count.

Winner: Tegan Nox

After the match, Cathy Kelley interviews Nox at ringside and Dakota Kai joins her at ringside. Tegan is asked for her thoughts about this experience, but Shayna Baszler’s music interrupts.

Shayna is joined by Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke.

Shayna says let me guess, you want to throw your name into the hat? You think that is a good idea? Let’s ask Dakota what is it like to be in the ring with her. Shayna says let’s be honest. You are running out of limbs to rehab. You haven’t earned a title shot so contact her when you have done something to warrant a title match.

we see Damian Priest in the back getting ready for his match and he is joined by a few ladies.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Finn Balor says when your live comes to a crossroads, you have to go back to the paths you have taken before. Did your steps take you into a good place, or did your missteps darken that path. Next week, his future will be my past.

Match Number Seven: Boa versus Killian Dain

Boa with a boot when the bell rings but Dain pushes him away. Boa with kicks to the chest. The referee warns Boa and Boa with a drop kick. Boa with more kicks and Dain goes to the floor. Dain with a running cross body on the floor. Dain sends Boa back into the ring and hits a series of elbow drops. Dain kicks Boa in the corner. Dain with a hard Irish whip. Dain with a knee and suplex. Dain gets a near fall. Dain with a rear chin lock. Boa with punches and forearms. Dain with a clothesline. Dain with a back senton and a Vader Bomb.

Dain with a second Vader Bomb and then he walks across Boa before hitting a third Vader Bomb. Dain stretches Boa and Boa taps out.

Winner: Killian Dain

We go to footage of last week’s NXT Cruiserweight Title Match.

Lio says you saw a smarter, wiser, and faster Lio Rush. He is the greatest cruiserweight in the world now.

As Pete Dunne makes his way to the ring, Killian Dain is heading to the back and they have some words and Dunne pulls at Dain’s fingers before going to the ring.

Match Number Eight: Pete Dunne versus Damian Priest

They lock up and Priest with a wrist lock. Dunne with a side head lock and jumping back elbow. Dunne kicks Priest in the leg and Priest with a knee. Priest with an arm bar. Dunne with a clothesline but Priest stays on his feet. Dunne goes for the hand. Dunne kicks Priest in the arm after stomping on the elbow. Dunne puts the hand on the ring steps and stomps on the biceps. Dunne with a forearm on the apron but Priest kicks Dunne to the apron and Dunne falls to the floor.

Priest sends Dunne into the ring and connects with a forearm. Priest runs into a back elbow from Dunne. Priest with a jumping elbow into the turnbuckles. Dunne returns to the wrist and hand but Priest gets Dunne up for a Falcon Arrow. Priest gets a near fall. Priest with a surfboard and his knee in the back. Dunne with a knee to block suplex attempts. Dunne with an X Plex. Priest kicks Dunne from the apron but Dunne with a forearm to stop Priest on the turnbuckles. Dunne with a superplex. Dunne with kicks to the leg followed by chops.

Priest sends Dunne into the corner and misses an elbow. Dunne with strikes and Priest with an Irish whip and Dunne flips over and hits an enzuigiri. Dunne with a missile drop kick to the knee. Dunne with a German suplex and he stomps on the hands and kicks Priest. Dunne with a moonsault off the turnbuckles onto Priest. They return to the ring and Priest tries to stop Dunne on the turnbuckles but Dunne sees it coming. Dunne works on the hands and sets for a power bomb and hits it for a near fall. Dunne stomps Priest in the chest but Priest kicks back.

Dunne goes for the cross arm breaker and turns it into a triangle but Priest gets a near fall. Priest with an enzuigiri and he sends Dunne shoulder first into the ring post. Priest gets Dunne up for Splash Mountain and hits it for a near fall. Priest with a springboard senton onto Dunne on the floor. Priest with a German suplex but Dunne lands on his feet and kicks Priest. Dunne goes to the turnbuckles and Priest with a cyclone kick. Preist with a Frankensteiner and a sit out choke slam for a near fall.

Dunne with a chop and Priest with a forearm. Dunne with another chop and Priest with another punch. Dunne with forearms and chops. Priest with knees and they both exchange punches. Dunne with a punch and Priest with a clothesline. Dunne escapes the Reckoning and sets for The Bitter End. Dunne with an enzuigiri and Priest with a cyclone kick and Priest comes off the turnbuckles but is met with a forearm. Dunne goes up top for a moonsault but Priest gets his knees up. Priest sets for a power bomb but Dunne goes for the hand and Priest backs Dunne into the corner and Priest wtih a low kick when the referee was out of position. Priest with the Reckoning for the three count.

Winner: Damian Priest

We go to credits.

