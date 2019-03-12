WWE RAW Results – March 11, 2019

We are in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and your announcers are Michael Cole, Renee Young, and Corey Graves.

The Shield make their way to the ring through the crowd, but will it be for the final time?

Roman says over the past few months, he has come to realize that life is short and tomorrow is not guaranteed. If last night was the final time, he has no regrets. He has no regrets because he was doing what he loves with people he loves. Last week, he asked them for a favor and they did not let him down and Roman says he is grateful for that. We are on the Road to Wrestlemania and if there are three men who need to handle their business it is them. Roman says he hasn’t had a singles match on Raw in over five months so he figured he could fix that tonight. Ambrose has business too. He does not know what it is and neither does Dean. The man who has the real business is Seth. Roman asks how long have you been chasing that dream. Roman says he is not here to speak for Seth but he will slay the beast. He will take the Universal Championship and the whole world will chant ‘burn it down’.

Roman and Dean leave the ring while Seth remains in the ring.

Seth looks at the Wrestlemania sign and says last night at Fastlane, the Shield burned it down.

Paul Heyman interrupts and makes his way onto the stage. Paul introduces himself and he reminds us that he is the advocate for Brock Lesnar, the conqueror of Seth Rollins in the main event of Wrestlemania.

Seth says Brock’s name as well. He says the Brock Lesnar that dominates his opponents. He dominated the Big Show, ran through Samoa Joe, took Braun Strowman to Suplex City, and destroyed Bill Goldberg.

Paul appreciates Seth doing his lines.

Seth says the Brock Lesnar who had a real tough time getting past Daniel Bryan. The Brock Lensar that got pushes to his limit by AJ Styles. The Brock Lesnar that was this close to being beaten by Finn Balor. That Brock Lesnar?

Paul says yeah, touche.

Seth says your client has a bit of a problem with guys who are his size, his stature, speed, agility, and style. With all respect to AJ, FInn, and Daniel, there is only one man uniquely suited to beat your client at Wrestlemania and it is Seth Freakin’ Rollins. Three weeks, that is all you’ve got. Seth says he is taking the title off Paul’s beast and bringing it back to Raw every single week.

Paul says that Seth will not slay the beast. Paul says Seth is not telling the full story. Brock did not have time to prepare for all of the people you mentioned. Paul says it was supposed to be Brock versus Jinder Mahal, but it wasn’t Jinder Mahal, it was AJ Styles. It was supposed to be Brock Lesnar versus AJ Styles, but it was Daniel Bryan. It was supposed to be Brock Lesnar versus Braun Strowman, but it was Finn Balor. Paul says that Brock only had five days to prepare for those men.

We have a video package for Brock Lesnar.

Paul says ever since you won the Royal Rumble, Brock Lesnar has had these sadistic fantasies in his mind of what he is going to do to Seth since he has prepared for you in the main event of Wrestlemania. You think you know Brock Lesnar? Seth Rollins, you don’t know Brock Lesnar.

Shelton Benjamin with two German suplexes to Seth Rollins. Benjamin with a third German suplex.

We go to commercial.

Match Number One: Shelton Benjamin versus Seth Rollins

Benjamin with a waist lock take down and a slam. Rollins with a side head lock but Benjamin with a side head lock take down and punches. Rollins with a back elbow and chop. Rollins with a drop kick and Benjamin goes to the floor. Rollins sends Benjamin into the ringside barrier and then back into the ring. Rollins punches Benjamin and Rollins with a Blockbuster. Rollins misses Black Out and Rollins lands on his feet on a belly-to-back suplex. Rollins sends Benjamin to the floor and Benjamin with a kick when Rollins goes for a suicide dive. Benjamin gets a near fall.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Benjamin with a reverse chin lock. Rollins with punches and Benjamin sends Rollins to the floor. Benjamin sends Rollins into the ringside barrier and apron and then connects with a clothesline. Benjamin sends Rollins back into the ring. Rollins gets a near fall. Rollins counters a power bomb with a rana. Rollins chops Benjamin and kicks Benjamin. Rollins with slingblade. Rollins is ssent to the apron and Rollins with an enzuigiri. Rollins with a springboard clothesline for a near fall.

Rollins misses a thrust kick and Benjamin with a German suplex. Benjamin with another German suplex. Benjamin goes for an F-5 but Rollins with a super kick and thrust kick followed by Black Out for the three count.

Winner: Seth Rollins

Finn Balor makes his way to the ring.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Two: Finn Balor versus Bobby Lashley for the Intercontinental Championship

Lashley with a waist lock take down and he sends Balor into the turnbuckles. Lashley with kicks and he chokes Balor in the corner. Lashley chokes Balor in the ropes. Lashley works on the neck. Balor with a drop kick to Lashley. Lashley runs Balor into the corner and hits a shoulder. Balor goes to the apron but Lashley blocks the enzuigiri and connects with an elbow. Lashley goes to the apron and he sets for a suplex on the apron but Balor gets to his feet and he drop kicks Lashley off the apron. Balor with a drop kick and a running kick on the apron.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Lashley with a reverse chin lock. We see footage from the commercial break of Lashley working on Balor on the floor. Lashley wtih a Flatliner for a near fall. Lashley stomps on the hand and then he goes for a power bomb but Balor gets back to his feet and he sends Lashley to the floor. Lashley trips Balor and then hits a backdrop driver onto the apron for a near fall.

Lashley with a punch and an arm bar with a chin lock. Balor with a back body drop and Lashley with a sunset flip but Balor rolls through and hits a drop kick. Lashley runs into boots from Balor and Balor with a forearm and flying forearm. Balor with a chop and Lashley with an Irish whip. Lashley catches Balor when Balor tries to float over. Balor wtih a take down and double stomp. Lashley runs Balor into the corner and then he does it again. Lashley goes for the Dominator but Balor with a rollup for a near fall. Lashley tosses Balor into the turnbuckles but Balor with slingblade.

Balor with a drop kick that sends Lashley into the corner and someone hits the ring bell and it is Lio Rush. Lio grabs the title belt and he tells Finn it doesn’t belong to him. Balor with a shoulder to Lashley and a kick to Rush but Balor goes for a springboard move and Lashley with a spear for the three count.

Winner: Bobby Lashley (new champion)

After the match, Lio and Bobby celebrate.

Charly Caruso is in the back and she is with Baron Corbin. She asks Baron about his comments about Roman Reigns after his leukemia reveal. Baron says he does not remember what he said, but we have the footage. Baron admits to saying it, but he is not worried about hurting people’s feelings. He wanted Roman gone from the ring and now he is back. You can’t tell him that overcoming that disease means that Roman is the same. Roman will be exposed tonight. Baron says he has been carrying Raw since Roman left. He will house train the Big Dog.

Ronda Rousey walks in the back.

We go to commercial.

We are back and WWE Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey makes her way to the ring.

Ronda does not care about the bandwagon bitches and what they think. She did not forget the you deserve chants. That is why you cheer for Becky. You would cower behind a barrier. There is no sanctuary for either of you. She will destroy Charlotte and Becky on the biggest stage of them all. That is why she got Charlotte disqualified. She is here to show that the WWE is a carny show. She will be the champion after Wrestlemania and no one can stop her. You can make it a handicap match and she would be embarrassed if she broke a sweat. She calls Becky and Ronda a joke.

Dana Brooke makes her way to the stage. She tells Ronda that this is enough. We have heard enough of your venom and she has nothing left to lose. She will not let you disrespect WWE and the WWE Universe. She will not let Ronda disrespect the women’s locker room. She might not be some big time fighter and she loves WWE. She loves this business. Dana says she has earned the respect of the locker room. She fights every week for a chance but she does not get a match. She might not be on TV and she is not a household name like you, but all she wants is a chance. It is the night after a pay per view and you offer an open challenge. Dana tells Ronda who she is and she accepts the challenge.

Ronda kicks Dana in the midsection and then Ronda with judo throws on the floor. Ronda rolls through and hits Piper’s Pit as referee’s make their way to the ring to hold their arms out to tell Ronda to stop. Ronda slaps a referee.

Ronda walks to the back.

Michael Cole says if you thought what Ronda or Baron have said is tasteless, it does not compare to what Batista did to Ric Flair. We have the video footage.

Match Number Three: Aleister Black and Ricochet versus Bobby Roode and Chad Gable

Black and Gable start things off and Black with punches but Gable with a take down. Roode tags in and Black sends Gable to the floor and Black with a kick and leg sweep. Roode with a spinebuster for a near fall. Roode with a kick and he runs Black into the turnbuckles. Roode with a chop and Gable tags in. Roode with a suplex and Roode drops Gable onto Black for a near fall. Gable with a rear chin lock. Roode tags in and kicks Black in the corner. Roode with a back breaker and he gets a near fall. Roode with a waist lock.

Black with punches and Black with a sunset flip for a near fall. Roode with a knee and Irish whip but Black moves and Roode hits the turnbuckles. Ricochet tags in and hits clotheslines on Roode and a neck breaker on Gable. Ricochet with a head scissors take down. Ricochet with a shoulder into the corner and he goes to the apron. Gable makes the blind tag and Gable catches Ricochcet on a handspring move and Gable with a German suplex while Roode hits a blockbuster and Gable gets a near fall.

Gable tags in and he goes for a moonsault but leaps over Ricochet. Ricochet with a clothesline to Gable. Ricochet avoids the Glorious DDT and Ricochet with a rollup for a near fall. Roode with a rollup. Black tags in and he kicks Roode. Ricochet with a kick and Black with Black Mass for the three count.

Winners: Ricochet and Aleister Black

Raw Tag Team Champions Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson attack Black and Ricochet on the ramp. They go to the back before Roode and Gable make their way up the ramp.

Alexa Bliss makes her way to her set for A Moment of Bliss.

Alexa says this is a very special episode. She says that people have been buzzing about what has happened on Raw so far, but they are also buzzing about her scoop. She says that she will reveal the host of Wrestlemania. She mentions past hosts like Kim Kardashian, The Rock, and The New Day. This year’s Wrestlemania host is . . .

Alexa Bliss.

Alexa says the only thing she can say is that it is such an honor for the WWE Universe. You are welcome. Finally, Wrestlemania will be hosted by the brightest star on the grandest stage of them all.

Braun Strowman is in the back and he is asked about Colin Jost’s comments from last week and whether he had the right to do what he did to him. Braun says he better stay away from him. Braun says he liked jacking him up by his neck. Braun is told that his car is here. Braun wants to know what car.

We go to commercial.

We are back and we see Braun’s new car and there is a card. The new car is from the cast of Saturday Night Live and signed by Colin Jost. Braun wants to see what this thing is made of and he rips off the door and throws it away. Braun says he can’t fit in it because it is too small. They didn’t even wash it because there is crap on the window. He opens the hood and then fixes the front bumper.

Braun gives part of the car to the production assistant and he tells him to tell Colin and MIchael the next he sees him it will be live from New York and they will get these hands.

Elias is in the ring. He says Braun didn’t appreciate his gift, but you will appreciate this gift. Elias says he would not return to his home town until he was a star.

Elias says it is a miracle that he is such a success. There is overwhelming evidence that if you are from Pittsburgh, you are going to be an enormous waste of life. He remembers how miserable everyone is around here. It is the miserable people that hold the great people back. That is the advice he gave to Antonio Brown.

No Way Jose’s music interrupts and the conga line makes its way to the ring.

Elias with a drop kick through the ropes and then he sends Jose into the ringside barrier. Elias attacks one of the participants in the conga line. Elias hits Drift Away on the ramp.

It is time to look at the newest inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame . . . Harlem Heat.

Lacey Evans’ music plays and she forgets that she is supposed to walk to the ring and she walks to the announce table instead.

Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka come out and Nia wants nothing to do with Lacey.

Natalya says after last night, she got to know who has her back. She thought Ronda had her back but that is not the case. She does not trust Nia and she does not trust Tamina, so she has her best friend with her. Beth Phoenix comes out.

Match Number Four: Natalya (with Beth Phoenix) versus Nia Jax (with Tamina Snuka)

Nia with a clothesline and she biels Natalya. Tamina grabs Natalya’s leg and Nia with a splash. Beth comes into the ring and hits Nia.

The referee calls for the bell.

Winner: NIa Jax (by disqualification)

After the match, Beth takes care of Nia and Tamina.

We cut to the back and Sasha Banks and Bayley try to fight with Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka. Officials do their best to separate them.

We see a series of vehicles arrive at the building and Batista emerges with his entourage.

We go to commercial.

Triple H makes his way to the ring.

He wants Batista to make his way to the ring.

Batista’s music plays and he makes his way to the stage. He is joined by his Guardians who make a V formation on the ramp.

Hunter asks if Batista is going to stand on the ramp like a nose ring model or will he come to the ring. He asks if the security is to protect him.

Batista says the security is here because he is not stupid. He says he learned and he paid attention. He learned from two of the dirtiest in the game. He learned from Hunter and from Ric Flair. They are here for his protection. Batista asks where is the sledgehammer. Your biggest mistake was underestimating him. We will do it under his terms. He says that Hunter knows what Batista wants.

Hunter tells Dave he is not going to give him a damn thing. How many times have you quit this company? Is he supposed to hand you stuff because you are a big movie star? Hunter says he is not giving him anything. Since you are too big of a coward to face him like a man, they will do it his way. He will walk out of this ring, go up the ramp and tear through the Guardians of the Independent Scene.

Batista says they are not doing it Hunter’s way. By the time you get up here, Batista will be in the back. Dave says he quit because he wanted to get away from Hunter because he held them down. If he does not get what he wants, he will continue to hurt people that Hunter loves.

Hunter tells Dave to come to the ring and face him like a man because he is not giving Batista anything.

Batista says he knows Hunter wants it. You are not in control. Batista says to give him what he wants. He says he wants Hunter at Wrestlemania.

Hunter asks if that is what it is all about. You beat up a 70 year old man and you hide behind security. Hunter tells Batista that he is on.

Batista says he is looking for that one last match and the match to end Hunter’s career on his terms. Batista says he will see Hunter at Mania.

Hunter says you will see him at Wrestlemania, but you better dig down deep inside Hollywood to find a scrap of the Animal. It might be on your terms, but the match will be his terms. There will be no rules, no restrictions to what he does, there will be no holds barred.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Kurt Angle makes his way to the ring and he is dressed to fight.

Kurt says 23 years ago, he left Pittsburgh to compete in the Olympic and he won a gold medal with a broken freaking neck. He has traveled the world and he faced and defeated every legend. Wherever he went, he considered Pittsburgh to be his home town. Kurt says he wanted to make this announcement tonight. It will be his farewell match at Wrestlemania. Kurt thanks the WWE and every superstar he shared a locker room with. He wants to thank each and every one of you. Kurt says he has had the time of his life.

He says he is going to have one more match in his home town and then it is on to Wrestlemania.

Match Number Five: Apollo Crews versus Kurt Angle

They lock up and Crews with a side head lock and shoulder tackle. Angle with a hip toss and arm drag into an arm bar. Crews with a punch but Angle with an Irish whip. Crews with a boot but Angle with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Crews with a drop kick for a near fall. Crews with a suplex for a near fall. Angle with elbows and punches but Crews punches back. They go back and forth and Angle with a German suplex and he holds on for two more to complete the Three Rivers combination for a near fall. Angle goes for the Olympic Slam but Crews with an arm drag and enzuigiri followed by a standing moonsault for a near fall.

Crews goes to the turnbuckles and misses a frog splash. Angle with an Olympic Slam and he gets the three count.

Winner: Kurt Angle

After the match, Angle helps Crews up and hugs him.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Six: Roman Reigns versus Baron Corbin

Drew McIntyre attacks Roman when Roman gets into the ring. Drew sends Roman into the ring post. Roman punches Drew and Drew with a Claymore. Drew tells Roman to fight as Drew waits for him to get up. Drew with another Claymore and Roman’s head hits the ring post. Drew says this is just the beginning.

A member of the medical staff checks on Roman. Roman staggers around ringside. Seth Rollins comes out to check on Roman. Roman says he is okay and he has a little headache. Roman has trouble keeping his balance as he walks up the ramp with Seth Rollins. Roman walks to the back and we go to commercial.

We are back and Dean Ambrose has joined Roman and Seth. Seth says they will get Roman checked out while Dean calls him a coward. They go into the trainer’s room and Dean makes his way to the ring and he is stopped by Hunter. Dean says he wants to fight Drew tonight. He wants to do it right now in a No Disqualification, No Count Out, Falls Count Anywhere Match.

Hunter agrees to the match.

Drew asks Dean if he is going to take this beating like a man or are you going to squeal like your pathetic brother Roman.

Match Number Six: Dean Ambrose versus Drew McIntyre in a Falls Count Anywhere Match

Dean comes up the ramp to meet Drew and the match starts. Dean with a suplex on the stage and a double sledge off the stage. Drew with a kick but Dean with an elbow and he sends Drew into the dasher boards. Ambrose punches Drew. Drew with a rake of the eyes and a chop. Dean with an elbow and chop as he stops Drew from sending him into the railing. They fight up the aisle. Drew sends Ambrose into the railing. They fight to the top of the aisle and Drew sends Dean into the wall. Drew tries to throw Dean into the seating area but Dean bites Drew’s fingers.

Dean with a double sledge off a counter and he throws a trash can at Drew as we go to commercial.

We are back and they make their way down the aisle as Dean follows after Drew. We see footage from the commercial break when the concessions were used as well as the merchandise area. They make their way back into the ringside area. Dean goes to the ringside barrier and he is caught by Drew and Drew with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Drew readjusts the ring steps and he charges at Dean and hits Dean in the head with the steps. Drew gets a near fall.

Drew has the steps again and he hits Dean with them a second time. Drew gets a near fall. Drew brings Dean into the crowd again and Drew has something to say to Dean but Dean with a back heel kick to the ding ding. Dean with punches to Drew. Drew sends Dean into one of the production cases and then hot shots Drew on the dasher boards. Drew has a chair and Dean kicks Drew and he sends Drew into the production case.

Dean punches Drew and then puts him on the case and rolls him into another case and Drew falls to the floor. Dean gets a near fall. Dean sends Drew’s head into the case and then Drew makes his way to the announce table. Dean with an inside cradle on the stage for a near fall. Drew with a kick and punches. Drew adjusts the announce table but Dean with a belly-to-back suplex onto the announce table. Dean with punches.

Drew with a low blow to Dean. Drew stabs Dean in the eye with a pencil. Drew lawn darts Dean into the TitanTron. Drew with another lawn dart but Drew gets a near fall. Dean slaps Drew and Drew punches Dean. Drew puts Dean’s head in the railing and Drew with punches and he hits a Claymore. Drew gets the three count.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

Dean Ambrose gets to his feet and Drwe with another Claymore as we go to credits.

