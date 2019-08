The 2019 WWE Summerslam PPV event in Toronto, Canada is sold out. However, the remaining WWE events in Toronto – NXT Takeover, RAW, and Smackdown are struggling to sell tickets.

NXT Takeover tickets are going for as low as $28 on Stubhub while RAW tickets are starting at $18 and Smackdown tickets are starting at $12.

There is now a promotional offer where you can get 25% off tickets via Ticketmaster.