2022 Royal Rumble Ticket Update, Latest On Eva Marie’s WWE Status, Mustafa Ali News

– WrestleVotes is reporting that WWE has distributed an estimated 21,549 tickets so far for the 2022 Royal Rumble PPV event in St. Louis, MO. The current capacity is 29,043 but WWE will likely open up sections of the building as more tickets are sold.

WWE Royal Rumble

Sat • Jan 29, 2022 • 6:30 PM

The Dome at America's Center, St Louis, MO Available Tickets => 7,494

Current Setup/Capacity => 29,043

Tickets Distributed => 21,549 (74%) Much more on this @ https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu pic.twitter.com/Vcx3SeDOXA — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) October 22, 2021

– Eva Marie hasn’t been seen on WWE television since the September 27th 2021 edition of WWE RAW. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Eva was written off television because she has been working on a movie project.

– Mustafa Ali revealed on social media that his earnings from the 2021 Crown Jewel PPV will be donated to charity. Ali commented on his match with Mansoor:

“Two Muslims competed in a singles match on a WWE PPV for the first time ever. The intention was simple; inspire the next generation.”