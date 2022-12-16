Action Andretti Talks About His Big Win Over Chris Jericho In His AEW TV Debut

Action Andretti recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW.

During the discussion, the rising prospect spoke about his big win on AEW Dynamite over Chris Jericho at the Winter Is Coming 2022 special event this past Wednesday night.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On how he was very grateful once he found out he’d be working with Chris Jericho: “I just felt grateful. I couldn’t believe that was the situation I was going to be in and to have that many eyes on me. Chris, right now, is doing excellent things in AEW, and has been for the past couple of years. The fact that I had the opportunity to go up against the former World Champion, just lost the Ring of Honor Championship, coming off the great run he had with that title. It was a lot, but I was super ready for it and I knew I had to show up and show out, and I feel like that’s what I did. It was a really cool opportunity, I’m super grateful I got that opportunity and made the most of it, even for the victory over Chris Jericho.”

On how everyone treated him very warmly backstage: “I just wanted to thank everybody who helped get me there because I felt there was a lot of people who believed in me and knew that I could do what I did. I wanted to show them my appreciation. When I walked to the back, I literally had all the boys and girls that were watching backstage just stand up and clap for me, give me a standing ovation. To be the new guy coming in to the locker room and have a little bit of respect like that and show me, ‘Wow, we’re really impressed with your work,’ is so cool because a lot of those people I look up to as well and are big fans of. To have them come up to me and say such good and positive things, it’s an incredible feeling and let’s me know I’m doing something right. It’s such a cool thing. I love all the boys and girls backstage, they’ve been so nice to me. It seems like they genuinely want what is best for me and to help me out moving forward. It’s a really cool feeling.”

On how he’s already watched the match back to see what he can improve on: “Usually, anytime I have a match, I’m just dying to watch it back right away. I just want to see what was good, what was bad, what I could have done better, how the crowd reacts. I didn’t watch this one right away because of my phone blowing up and talking to people backstage. I watched it last night a couple of times.”

Check out the complete interview at SiriusXM.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.