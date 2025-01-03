Adam Copeland Debuts New In-Ring Name

AEW star “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland made his highly anticipated return to the squared circle during this past Wednesday night’s Fight For The Fallen Dynamite special when he teamed with FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) to battle The Death Riders (AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and AEW World Trios Champions Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli) in trios action.

Rated FTR won the match after Copeland hit Yuta with a spear, and FTR executed their Shatter Machine finisher following a distraction from “Switchblade” Jay White. During the match, Copeland debuted a new in-ring name: “The Rated R Superstar” Cope, as shown via a graphic that the announcers used to introduce the pro wrestling legend.