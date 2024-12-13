Adam Copeland Nominated For Emmy Award

According to Deadline, AEW star Adam Copeland is up for a Children’s & Family Emmy for Best Supporting Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program. It was also mentioned in the report that Copeland got the nomination for his role of Ares in Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Copeland is reportedly up against fellow cast member Lance Reddick (who plays Zeus), Amanda Lawrence (Matron Shipley in Malory Towers), Elizabeth Mitchell (Mrs. Claus in The Santa Clauses), Sarah Rafferty (Katherine Walter in My Life with the Walter Boys) and Eric Stonestreet (The Mad Santa in The Santa Clauses).