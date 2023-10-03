Adam Copeland Says His Theme Song Is With Him Wherever He Goes

All Elite Wrestling held their WrestleDream PPV event this past Sunday from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington, with the show featuring a number of huge moments including the debut of WWE Hall of Famer Adam “Edge” Copeland one day after his WWE contract expired.

Immediately following the AEW TNT Championship main event match between TNT Champion Christian Cage and Darby Allin, Copeland’s theme song Metalingus by Alter Bridge played, and the former WWE Star made his way down to the ring to confront his longtime friend Christian as well as Nick Wayne and Luchasaurus and to aid Allin and Sting.

Copeland took part in the AEW WrestleDream media scrum to talk about a number of topics including having his theme song with him wherever he goes even though the song has become synonymous with the Rated R Superstar over the course of his WWE career.

Copeland said, “So Alter Bridge are my friends. Mark Tremonti, who wrote the song, is a very good friend. So that song’s with me wherever I go. And that was very important to me. To me, I’ve always been very musically motivated. And I think it sets the tone for a character. And it also sets the tone for Adam to get in that place. That music, from the first time I heard it in Mark’s house after I dropped a beer in his foyer after first meeting him, he played that for me. And I was out with a neck injury, I was like, ‘Can I have that song?’ And he was like, ‘Absolutely, dude.’ And we had just met. And 20 years later, here we are. And I called Mark, and I said, ‘What do you think?’ And he said, ‘Absolutely! Absolutely, dude. That answer is not gonna change.’ And that was really pivotal and important to me. Because it would have felt really weird to come out to something else.”

You can check out Copeland’s comments in the video below.