Adam Copeland Wants To Be On Every AEW Show

Top AEW star Adam Copeland (Cope) spoke with Screen Rant on a number of topics, including how he wants to be on every AEW show he can possibly be as he has a huge list of talent he wants to work with.

Cope said, “To me, it’s, ‘Let’s squeeze as much juice as we can out of this,’ you know? I have a list of people that I want to work and it’s quite a few, ao I’d like to just kind of get back in the truck, in the way I was before. I think now, with Rated FTR and those different elements, now you can get some really fun combinations and you got three guys who are amazing friends, who have natural chemistry. I’m really looking forward to seeing what we can create as a trio. So that’s going to be really — yeah, just throw me on every show and let’s, let’s go for it while we can go for it. That’s one of the reasons I came to AEW, is let’s maximize what I got left while I got it, so that that’s my plan anyway, going forward,” he continued. “Get in with as many different talents as I can and also try and craft some really, really cool stories in that process too, because that’s probably my favorite aspect of what we do is, is creating and compiling and putting moving parts into stories, and, ‘How many characters can we get involved and then they segue out, this one comes in.’ I love that.”

You can check out Cope’s comments in the video below.

