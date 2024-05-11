Additional Bout Set For Tonight’s AEW Rampage In Vancouver

A second match has been announced for tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage.

On Saturday morning, All Elite Wrestling announced Trent Beretta vs. Dalton Castle in one-on-one action for tonight’s special episode of AEW Rampage, which airs immediately after AEW Collision on TBS from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

AEW Rampage will air at 10/9c immediately following the special AEW Collision show on TBS, instead of TNT, later this evening.

“Coming off of his BRUTAL post match attack on Orange Cassidy on AEW Dynamite, Trent Beretta will face Dalton Castle on a special SATURDAY NIGHT Rampage LIVE TONIGHT on TBS,” read the announcement.

Previously announced for tonight’s Rampage is Deonna Purrazzo vs. Lady Frost.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 10/9c for live AEW Rampage results coverage.