AEW And Reebok Set To Release New Sneakers Honoring Brodie Lee

It was recently announced that AEW and Reebok are partnering up once again. This time, they intend to release a new pair of sneakers on Monday, July 1st, to honor former TNT Champion Brodie Lee.

Lee tragically passed away in December 2020 at just 41 years of age. He was a major part of the company’s storylines in those early days as the leader of the Dark Order.

Reebok previously partnered up with AEW to release sneakers featuring the company’s EVPs the Young Bucks.