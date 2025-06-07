Alex Windsor Signs With All Elite Wrestling

Top independent wrestling star Alex Windsor has officially announced that she has signed with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), marking a major step forward in her already impressive 16-year career.

The announcement came after her match against Syuri for the IWGP Women’s Championship at Friday’s Pro Wrestling EVE event. Though Syuri retained the title, Windsor addressed the crowd post-match, revealing that her time on the independent circuit is coming to an end as she transitions to the AEW roster.

Windsor has wrestled extensively across the UK independent scene, competed in Japan for TJPW, and taken part in NJPW events. She also has a growing history with AEW and ROH, most notably challenging for the ROH Women’s World Championship at AEW/ROH Global Wars Australia in February.

With her signing now official, Windsor joins AEW’s growing roster of international talent and is expected to make waves in both AEW and ROH programming moving forward.