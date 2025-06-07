Eddie Kingston Opens Up About Road To Recovery & Grappling Plans

AEW star Eddie Kingston appeared on Cezar Bononi’s YouTube channel to discuss various topics, including his plans for preparing for his return from injury.

Kingston said, “Everything is slow at first, it’s running the ropes, all that stuff. Three-quarter rolls. Then I’ll get in there. I would like to get Ortiz and Homicide down to grapple. Ortiz, if they’re going to film it, because AEW likes to film everything, I get it. I don’t, that’s not me and my style. At least get Ortiz back on TV [Laughs]. It’s not my show. You’re not always going to agree with your job. Once I get to the ring, I’m happy, I’m good.”

You can check out Kingston’s comments in the video below.

