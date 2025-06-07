Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (6/11/2025)

All Elite Wrestling has announced an exciting match for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TBS and Max, themed as the Summer Blockbuster show.

Tay Melo and Anna Jay will face “The Megasus” Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford in a tag team match.

Previously announced matches for the show include AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm taking on Julia Hart from the Hounds of Hell, with TBS Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné providing commentary in a non-title match. Additionally, Swerve Strickland will compete against “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay in a singles match.

In a trios match, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, “The Jet” Kevin Knight, and Komander will face The Hurt Syndicate, featuring AEW World Tag Team Champions “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley, “The Standard of Excellence” Shelton Benjamin, and MJF. “The Pride of Professional Wrestling,” Anthony Bowens, will go against Don Callis Family’s “The Protostar,” Kyle Fletcher, in singles action. “The Toxic Spider” Thekla is set to compete against Queen Aminata, and Mistico will also be in singles action.

Lastly, AEW International Champion “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega and AEW Continental Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada will sign a contract for their Winner Take All Match at All In: Texas.

Join us every Wednesday at 8 PM/7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.