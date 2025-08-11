Naomi Injured?, WWE Cancels Naomi vs. IYO SKY Title Match On Tonight’s Raw

WWE has canceled a big match that has been advertised for tonight’s Monday Night Raw show for over a week.

Just hours before going live on Netflix with the August 11 episode of WWE Raw from the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, WWE has announced that Naomi has not gained medical clearance, and therefore can not compete in her originally scheduled title defense against IYO SKY on tonight’s show.

“BREAKING NEWS: Naomi is not medically cleared to compete and therefore her scheduled match against Iyo Sky will not take place tonight on Monday Night Raw,” read the announcement released by WWE via social media on Monday evening. “Tune into tonight for continuing coverage on this developing story.”