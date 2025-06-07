Matt Jackson Reveals Creative Process Behind The Young Bucks’ Founding Fathers Gimmick

AEW star Matt Jackson recently participated in a YouTube Q&A where he discussed various topics, including The Young Bucks’ “Founding Fathers” entrance at Double Or Nothing and how Mike Mansury collaborated with them on the entire project.

Jackson said, “That was kind of a collab. Me and my brother, we’ve been really leaning into the Founding Fathers thing. I think it’s been clicking and working, so we came up with the idea of we should dress up as the literal Founding Fathers and then one thing led to another about having a big elaborate entrance. Mike Mansury works with us at AEW. He’s like a genius. He comes up with some incredible ideas. He wrote out everything that Justin Roberts said. I thought it was just so brilliantly written. It was just phenomenal.”

You can check out Jackson’s comments in the video below.