AEW Announces More Big Matches For Dynamite: Title Tuesday

The one-week Tuesday Night War is heating up.

As noted, WWE stacked the deck for next Tuesday night’s NXT on USA show, with Cody Rhodes scheduled to make a major announcement, John Cena appearing on the show, Asuka competing in a match on the show and Paul Heyman appearing.

Competing head-to-head that evening will be AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday at a special day on TBS. The company has also stacked the deck for the head-to-head showdown.

During this week’s four-year anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Bryan Danielson will square off against “Hangman” Adam Page in a AEW Championship Eliminator bout.

Additionally, the show will feature Adam Copeland’s in-ring debut against Luchasaurus, as well as Saraya vs. Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship and Rey Fenix vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW International Championship.

Make sure to join us here next Tuesday night at 8/7c for live WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday results coverage.