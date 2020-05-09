AEW Announces Nine Matches For Next Dark Episode

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

AEW has announced nine matches for this coming Tuesday’s edition of Dark. The matches are as follows:

* Luther vs. Jimmy Havoc
* 10 vs. Jon Cruz
* Colt Cabana vs. Shawn Dean
* Private Party vs. Lee Johnson and Musa
* Orange Cassidy vs. Jason Cade
* Britt Baker vs. Skyler Moore
* Fenix vs. Alan Angels
* Kris Statlander vs. Dani Jordyn
* Jurassic Express vs. Mike Reed and Ryan Rembrandt

Dark can be watched on AEW’s official YouTube channel.

