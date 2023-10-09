AEW Announces Two New Segments For Dynamite: Title Tuesday

By
Matt Boone
-

You can officially pencil in two new segments for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of the special “Title Tuesday” episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS this Wednesday night at 8/7c in Independence, Missouri, the company has announced AEW World Champion MJF will be appearing on the show, as will “Timeless” Toni Storm.

Check out the announcements below, and make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on Tuesday night for live AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday results coverage.

