AEW Announces Two New Segments For Dynamite: Title Tuesday

You can officially pencil in two new segments for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of the special “Title Tuesday” episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS this Wednesday night at 8/7c in Independence, Missouri, the company has announced AEW World Champion MJF will be appearing on the show, as will “Timeless” Toni Storm.

TOMORROW, Tuesday 10/10

Kansas City

Title Tuesday #AEWDynamite

Live on TBS at 8pm ET/7pm CT "Madame is the greatest star of them all." After her back-to-back wins in the past week

"Timeless" Toni Storm is Ready For Her Close-Up

At @AEWonTV Title Tuesday

On @TBSNetwork TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/IqcHYDmjex — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 9, 2023