AEW Collision Matches Announced For Next Week (7/8/2023)

You can officially pencil in some matches for next week’s episode of AEW Collision.

During this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TNT prime time Saturday night show, Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness ran down the updated lineup for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on TBS.

Additionally, the Collision commentators also announced several matches for next week’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

Featured below is the current lineup for the July 8, 2023 episode of AEW Collision.

AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (7/8/2023)

* FTR vs. Jay White & Juice Robinson (Tag-Title Eliminator)* Athena vs. Willow Nightingale (Owen Hart Cup)* Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs (Owen Hart Cup)* CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe (Owen Hart Cup)

