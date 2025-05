AEW Collision Preview For Tonight (5/31/2025): El Paso, TX.

AEW Collision returns this evening at 8/7c on TNT and Max with a new episode, a taped show from El Paso, Texas.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour prime time Saturday night AEW on TNT program:

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Anthony Bowens (AEW Continental Title Eliminator)

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Komander (AEW International Title Qualifier)

* Mascara Dorada vs. Hechicero (AEW International Title Qualifier)

* Don Callis Family vs. Paragon & Tomohiro Ishii

* Skye Blue vs. Mina Shirakawa

* Le Faccion Ingobernable vs. Top Flight & AR Fox

* We’ll hear from FTR

* Gates Of Agony vs. TBA

Check back here tonight for complete AEW Collision results.