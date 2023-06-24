AEW Collision Preview For Tonight (6/24/2023): Toronto, Ontario, Canada

The road to AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door 2 winds down tonight.

All Elite Wrestling returns with the sophomore installment of their new weekly prime time cable series, AEW Collision, tonight at 8/7c from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Featured below is the lineup for the show.

AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (6/24/2023)

-CM Punk, FTR & Ricky Starks vs. Jay White, Juice Robinson & The Gunns

-Swerve Strickland vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

-Powerhouse Hobbs will be in action

-We’ll hear from Miro

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Brody King

-Willow Nightingale vs. Nyla Rose Owen Hart Memorial Quarterfinal Match

-Christian Cage will address the AEW TNT Championship

-Sting and Darby Allin reveal their partner for Forbidden Door 2