AEW Collision Preview For Tonight (6/24/2023): Toronto, Ontario, Canada

The road to AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door 2 winds down tonight.
All Elite Wrestling returns with the sophomore installment of their new weekly prime time cable series, AEW Collision, tonight at 8/7c from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Featured below is the lineup for the show.
AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (6/24/2023)
-CM Punk, FTR & Ricky Starks vs. Jay White, Juice Robinson & The Gunns
-Swerve Strickland vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
-Powerhouse Hobbs will be in action
-We’ll hear from Miro
-Andrade El Idolo vs. Brody King
-Willow Nightingale vs. Nyla Rose Owen Hart Memorial Quarterfinal Match
-Christian Cage will address the AEW TNT Championship
-Sting and Darby Allin reveal their partner for Forbidden Door 2