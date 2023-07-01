AEW Collision Preview For Tonight (7/1/2023): Hamilton, ONT., CN.

It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada for this week’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

On tap for the weekly prime time Saturday night AEW on TNT two-hour program is Samoa Joe vs. Roderick Strong in an Owen Hart Cup quarterfinal tournament bout, with CM Punk on special guest commentary. Also scheduled in Owen Hart Cup tourney bouts on the show is Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dustin Rhodes and Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson.

Additionally, tonight’s show will feature the Collision in-ring debut of MJF, Miro will be in action, plus Kris Statlander puts her TBS Women’s Championship on-the-line against Lady Frost.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.