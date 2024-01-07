AEW Collision Results – January 6, 2024

It’s Saturday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C. on TNT at 8/7c with the latest installment of their weekly Saturday night prime time two-hour program, AEW Collision.

On tap for tonight’s show is an appearance by Adam Copeland, Kiera Hogan vs. Skye Blue, FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. The House of Black (Malakai Black & Buddy Matthews), Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Trent Beretta for the AEW Continental Championship, as well as Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Workhorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry).

Featured below are complete AEW Collision results from Saturday, January 6, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TNT.

AEW COLLISION RESULTS (1/6/2024)

We hear the sounds of Elton John’s “Saturday Night’s Alright For Fightin'” theme and then we head inside the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina for the first AEW Collision show of the New Year of 2024.

Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Workhorsemen

As the camera pans the jam-packed venue, Tony Schiavone and company welcome us to the show on commentary. We then hear the iconic sounds of the theme music of Ric Flair. Out comes “The Nature Boy” to a ton of “WOOOs!” from the enthusiastic crowd in his wrestling home turf of Charlotte, N.C.

Sting’s theme then hits and out comes “The Icon” to Schiavone’s usual call of, “It’s STING!!!!!” He heads to the ring accompanied by Darby Allin for our tag-team opener. As soon as Sting and Allin make their way to the ringside area, The Workhorsemen attack Sting with a chair, which he no-sells.

Sting and Allin start beating down JD Drake and Anthony Henry before the match begins. Allin is beat down and brought in the ring where the bell sounds with The Workhorsemen starting off in an early offensive lead. Fans chant “Darby! Darby!” to try and rally him back in the action. Drake tags in and hits a flying head butt off the top-rope.

Allin spends another minute or so playing from behind until finally Sting tags in. After getting the hot tag, Sting immediately turns the table and finishes this one off with a pin fall victory in a quick and basic opener to kick off the first Collision of 2024. “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair celebrates with Sting and Darby Allin in the ring afterwards.

Winners: Sting & Darby Allin

AEW Continental Crown Championship

Eddie Kingston (C) vs. Trent Beretta

After a quick video package airs to promote next week’s “Dynamite: Homecoming” return to Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL., we return inside the Bojangles Coliseum for our second match of the evening. Trent Beretta makes his way to the ring for the title shot he earned this past Wednesday night.

He settles in the ring and then the entrance tune for Eddie Kingston hits and out comes “The Mad King” for the first defense of his AEW Continental Crown Championship. The crowd gives him a big pop coming out and after he settles in the ring, the bell sounds to get us started.

The two trade shots back-and-forth for what feels like forever to get us started. After some early back-and-forth action, we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Trent eat a big shot from Kingston that badly busts his nose open.

It seems pretty apparent that Trent has suffered a broken nose. His mom Sue is shown in the crowd as he is bleeding like crazy. In the end, Kingston hits a Northern Lights Bomb for the pin fall victory to retain. We see a Kris Statlander and Willow backstage interview about Stokely Hathaway and their friendship and then we head to another break.

Winner and STILL AEW Continental Crown Champion: Eddie Kingston

HOOK Is Coming For Samoa Joe’s AEW World Title

When we return from the break, we see HOOK sitting in a city somewhere, presumably the Red Hook section of Brooklyn in New York. The FTW Champion says he’s got his sights on more gold in AEW and mentions that he’s coming for Samoa Joe and his AEW World Championship.

ROH World Tag-Team Championship (Proving Ground)

The Undisputed Kingdom (C) vs. Komander & Bryan Keith

Now it’s time for another title tilt, as the ROH ring announcer begins the introductions for our next ROH World Tag-Team Championship contest here on AEW Collision. The team of Komander and Bryan Keith make their way down to the ring and settle inside.

The theme for the reigning and defending champions hits and out comes The Undisputed Kingdom duo of Matt Taven and Mike Bennett accompanied by Roderick Strong. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Kicking things off for their respective teams are Bennett and Komander.

Taven and Bennett utilize frequent tags after Keith tags in, and they keep him isolated on their end of the ring as we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Taven hit a big spot off the top-rope for a close near fall attempt.

Komander tags in and hits a couple of wild spots, including a huge spot off of the shoulders of another wrestler near the top-rope. Ultimately, however, The Undisputed Kingdom duo shift things back into their favor and finish this one off with a pin fall victory to retain.

Winners and STILL ROH World Tag-Team Champions: The Undisputed Kingdom

The Acclaimed & Bullet Club Gold To Join Forces?

Renee Paquette is backstage with The Acclaimed and Bullet Club Gold. The two groups bicker for a bit and then Anthony Bowens tries to talk reasonably, telling everyone that the way to the top in AEW is through factions.

He suggests they all join forces. Austin Gunn is the only one from Bullet Club Gold who seems to think the idea makes sense. We head to another commercial break after this wraps up.

Adam Copeland vs. Griff Garrison

When we return, Adam Copeland’s theme hits and out comes “The Rated-R Superstar” for his scheduled appearance. He gets in the ring and gets on the mic. He mentions beating Christian Cage for the TNT Championship at AEW Worlds End 2023 but still not having the title.

He brings up Christian Cage saying that Copeland has to go to the back of the line and work his way back up if he wants another title shot. He says Cage must’ve forgot that since he won the title he’s entitled to an immediate rematch.

Copeland says he’s willing to work his way back up to the title and says he’ll start tonight. He says he’s in his gear and he’s ready for an open challenge. He calls out anyone from the back to step up. Out comes Maria Kanellis with Griff Garrison and Cole Karter.

Garrison accepts the challenge and tells Copeland to look at him since he’s the one stepping up. Copeland says Garrison reminds him of himself. Garrison slaps Copeland. Copeland says strangely that makes him like him even more, but now he’s got to beat his ass.

A ref slides in the ring, the bell sounds and Copeland blasts Garrison with a big boot to the jaw to get things started.