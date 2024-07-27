AEW Collision Results – July 27, 2024

It’s Saturday night, and you know what that means …

AEW Collision returns at 8/7c on TNT from eSports Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the two-hour AEW on TNT prime time Saturday night program is Orange Cassidy vs. Johnny TV, The Beast Mortos vs. Hologram, MxM Collection (Mason Madden & Mansoor) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler), Lio Rush vs. PAC, Thunder Rosa vs. Maya World, as well as The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe, Tomohiro Ishii & Kyle O’Reilly) vs. Premier Athletes (Ariya Daivari, Josh Woods & Tony Nese).

Featured below are complete AEW Collision results from Saturday, July 27, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TNT.

AEW COLLISION RESULTS (7/27/2024)

This week’s show kicks off with the new entrance video and “Let’s go!” theme song that debuted on last week’s show in place of the previously much cooler Elton John’s “Saturday Night’s Alright For Fightin'” tune.

Orange Cassidy vs. Johnny TV

Tony Schiavone welcomes us to AEW Collision inside eSports Stadium in Arlington, TX. Nigel McGuinness joins him on commentary as the theme for Orange Cassidy hits and the crowd explodes as “The Freshly Squeezed One” makes his way out for opening action.

We see footage from the AEW x Adult Swim: Battle For The Booty show and then Johnny TV comes out accompanied by Taya Valkyrie. The two head to the ring together to a ton of boos. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our first match of the evening.

Johnny TV leaves his sunglasses on for the early action. Cassidy ends up taking them off and putting them on himself. He puts his hands in his pockets and does the wimpy kick routine, and continues to out-wrestle Johnny TV without any hands for a couple of moments.

The action spills out to the floor, where Valkyrie gets involved, resulting in Johnny TV taking over control of the offense. The match resumes inside the ring with Johnny TV in a comfortable offensive lead. The fans rally behind Cassidy with “Freshly Squeezed” chants.

Cassidy starts to come to life, hitting a Stun-Dog Millionaire and a tornado DDT for a close two-count. Cassidy takes the pad off of his arm and sets up for the Orange Punch, but Johnny TV counters with a swinging neck-breaker. He goes for Starship Pain, but Cassidy avoids it.

We see Cassidy try for a DDT off the top-rope but Johnny TV once again counters with a swinging neck-breaker. He hops on the ropes and goes for Starship Pain again, and this time he connects. He goes for the cover, but only gets two. Fans roar wiith “Freshly Squeezed” chants again.

Orange Cassidy comes to life once again, and hits a Beach Break, which he immediately follows up with his trademark Orange Punch finisher. He goes for the cover and gets the three-count for the victory in a pretty basic opening contest to set the tone for tonight’s double-header.

After the match, Valkyrie hits the ring for some cheap shots on Cassidy. She stops dead in her tracks upon hearing the familiar sounds of Willow Nightingale’s theme music. Out comes the CMLL Women’s World Champion to run off Valkyrie and Johnny TV.

Winner: Orange Cassidy

The Bang Bang Gang Vows Revenge On The Patriarchy

We see highlights of The Patriarchy winning the AEW Trios Championships last week and then shoot backstage to a live interview with the Bang Bang Gang. Juice Robinson vows revenge on Mama Wayne for her involvement in the match last week. The Gunns echo those sentiments.

Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Brian Cage & Lee Moriarty vs. Dante & Darius Martin

Back inside the arena, the theme for Claudio Castagnoli hits and out he comes accompanied by fellow Blackpool Combat Club member Wheeler Yuta for a three-way tag-team contest. The BCC duo settle in the ring to chants of “BCC! BCC!” from the Arlington crowd.

The theme for “The Machine” Brian Cage hits and out he comes. He stops and awaits his partner, Lee Moriarty, who comes out next accompanied by Shane Taylor. They head to the ring together as footage of Moriarty’s title victory at ROH Death Before Dishonor 2024 are shown.

Top Flight duo Dante and Darius Martin come out next, accompanied by Action Andretti. They head to the ring and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Moriarty and Yuta kick things off for their respective teams. The two pick up where they left off after last night’s ROH PPV.

Martin tags in and he and Yuta begin to mix it up as the crowd comes to life in the background. The Infantry are shown in the back watching the match. After some more tags and back-and-forth action, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the match continues.

When we return, we see Castagnoli and Cage left alone in the ring to duke it out with back-and-forth strikes. Eventually, things go in favor of the BCC duo, as Yuta helps pick up the victory for he and Castagnoli. As soon as the match wraps up, we head into another commercial break.

Winners: Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

Mark Briscoe Introduces Newest Member Of The Conglomeration

When we return from the break, we see The Conglomeration backstage for an interview segment. Mark Briscoe asks Kyle O’Reilly to hold his baby, and hands him the ROH World Championship, which he tosses up in the air over and over again like a child, for a big pop from the crowd in the background.

Briscoe continues his promo, like only he can, by introduces the newest member of The Conglomeration — Little Jay. The baby is handed to him and he finishes up his very awesome Mark Briscoe-style promo to wrap up the quick segment.

Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos

It’s now time for the sophomore act of Hologram. He makes his way down to the ring as Nigel McGuinness tells his comic book-style back story. Fans chant his name as he settles in the ring. The theme for his opponent hits and out comes The Beast Mortos.

We see footage of his impressive performance at ROH Death Before Dishonor as he settles in the ring. The bell sounds and these two immediately get after it, with fast-paced action. Hologram quickly hits some impressive high spots as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Hologram hit a flipping splash onto Mortos on the floor and then hits an insane tope suicida dive that sends Mortos half way up the ramp. Back in the ring, Hologram endures some big power spots from Mortos.

He ends up recovering and finishing him off with an impressive win. Fans were way into Hologram in Arlington this week. They chant his name again as he leaves the ring and we head into a post-match commercial break, with women’s singles action waiting on the other side when we return.

Winner: Hologram

Thunder Rosa vs. Maya World

As soon as we return from the break, Thunder Rosa’s theme hits and out she comes to a big crowd reaction from the Texas fans in attendance. Already in the ring is her scheduled opponent for tonight, Maya World. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Schiavone and McGuinness put over Maya as the rookie of the year in 2023. She hits a nice arm-drag to get an impressive start to this one. She isolates Rosa’s arm and goes to work on it, but Rosa reverses and does the same to her.