AEW Collision Results – July 8, 2023

It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from Regina, SK. for this week’s edition of AEW Collision on TNT.

On tap for tonight’s show is CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe in a semifinal bout in the Owen Hart Cup. In an additional semifinal bout in the tourney, former Team Taz members Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks do battle.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is FTR vs. Bullet Club Gold, Action Andretti vs. Scorpio Sky, Julia Hart vs. TBA and more.

AEW COLLISION RESULTS (7/8/2023)

The “Saturday night’s alright for fightin'” tune by Elton John plays to get this week’s edition of AEW Collision officially off-and-running from inside the Brandt Centre in Regina, SK.

We hear Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to the show as we shoot inside the venue and fireworks explode. The camera pans the crowd and settles in the ring for our opening contest.

CM Punk Kicks Off This Week’s Show

CM Punk comes out to kick off the fourth installment of AEW’s new weekly Saturday night prime time two-hour cable television program as the Collision theme continues to play. “Is it great to be in Regina on a Saturday night or what?” Punk says to start off a promo.

He mentions how he doesn’t want to take up too much time because he’s got a match later tonight against Samoa Joe, but he wants to tell some of the history between he and Joe. He calls tonight the biggest match of his career. He says if Joe kills him in a dream he better wake up and apologize.

Punk says he’s got missing teeth because of his past fights with Joe. Scars on his pretty face. He says it’s been 18 years since they last met. He says he wants to hear the fans chant for Owen Hart. A loud “Owen! Owen!” chant breaks out. He mentions himself, Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks in the Owen Hart Cup and says none of them would be here tonight if not for Owen Hart.

“The Best in the World” says he can’t guarantee a victory because he’s never beaten Samoa Joe before. He says he can promise he’s gonna leave everything he’s got in this ring tonight for the fans in the building, the fans at home and for Owen Hart. The AEW Collision plays again and Punk exits the ring, stopping to kiss the Owen Hart Cup trophy.

Owen Hart Cup Semifinals

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks

A video package hyping CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe in tonight’s main event airs and then we head back inside the arena where Powerhouse Hobbs’ theme hits. Out he comes with QTV members by his side for our opening contest.

The author of “The Book of Hobbs” settles inside the squared circle for Owen Hart Foundation Tournament action here on Collision: Semifinal Saturday here Regina, SK. As he settles in the ring, we see highlights of Hobbs’ victory in the tourney quarterfinal.

On that note, we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return from the break, we see Hobbs pacing back-and-forth in the ring. The familiar sounds of Ricky Starks’ theme hits and out comes “Absolute” Ricky Starks doing his fancy-schmancy pose on the ramp.

As Starks settles inside the ring, we see highlights of Starks and Hobbs working together for a while as part of Team Taz in the early days of AEW. Back live, the bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our first of two semifinal bouts in the Owen Hart Cup.

Hobbs and Starks lock up and have a stalemate coming out of the gate, as the fans loudly chant “Ricky! Ricky!” Hobbs jumps into the early offensive lead, drilling Starks with a few punches that drops him to one knee.

Starks fights back and knocks Hobbs out of the ring. He stops and does his fancy-schmancy pose once again as the fans cheer. The fans chant “Let’s go Ricky!” as Hobbs confers with QT Marshall and Harley Cameron at ringside. Back in the ring, Hobbs takes back over and pummels Starks in the corner of the ring.

When we return from the break, we see some more back-and-forth action until finally QTV guys get involved, which only angers Hobbs and ends up screwing him, as the confusion led to Starks scoring the pin fall on an unsuspecting Hobbs for the win. With the victory, Starks advances to the finals of the 2023 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Winner and ADVANCING to Owen Hart Cup Finals: Ricky Starks

Powerhouse Hobbs Turns On QTV Crew

Once the match wraps up, we see QT Marshall enter the ring after Ricky Starks leaves. Hobbs is still pissed. QT tries talking to him, but Hobbs doesn’t want to hear it.

Hobbs very forcefully shoves QT Marshall flat on his ass. In comes Aron Solo, but Hobbs isn’t interested in communicating with him, either. He forcefully removes him from his line of vision and then in comes Harley Cameron.

She covers up QT Marshall and begs off. Hobbs finally leaves by himself. That is how the eventful post-match scene wraps up.

Miro Senses Something Big Coming Soon

After this, a vignette from “The Redeemer” Miro airs. He talks about his God and hot wife, and all the usual Miro stuff. He senses something big is coming. He says it’s what we’ve all been waiting for.

The vignette ends on that note. We see more hype for CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe in the other Owen Hart Foundation Tournament semifinal bout. We then head to a commercial break.