AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 10/5/2024

WrestleNomics reports that this past Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT drew an average of 269,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.05 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is down 38.16% from this past week’s 435,000 viewers and down 61.54% from last week’s rating of 0.13 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by Private Party (Zay and Quen), The House of Black (Malakai Black and Brody King) and Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) facing each other in a 3-Way Tag Team Match.