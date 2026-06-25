AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 2/20/2026

Programming Insider reports that last Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision attracted an average of 350,000 viewers and received a rating of 0.05 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This marks a decrease of 3.85% from the episode on June 13th, which had 364,000 viewers, and a drop of 25% from the June 13th rating of 0.04 in the same demographic.

The rating for this episode is also lower than the 0.08 rating from two weeks ago, and total viewership was the lowest for the show since the May 2nd episode, which had 347,000 viewers.

Currently, AEW Collision averages a rating of 0.064 in the key 18-49 demographic and has 409,000 viewers in 2026. In comparison, during the same period in 2025, the show averaged a rating of 0.110 and 398,000 viewers.

The episode was headlined by ROH Women’s World Champion “The Fallen Goddess” Athena facing Maya World in an Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Semifinal Match.