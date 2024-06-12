AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 6/8/2024

WrestleNomics reports that this past Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT drew an average of 388,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.13 in the key 18-49 demographic.
This total is up 2.65% from this past week’s 378,000 viewers and up 18.18% from last week’s rating of 0.11 in the 18-49 key demo.
The show was headlined by “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy facing Kyle O’Reilly in a singles match.
