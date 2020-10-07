AEW Dark Results – October 6, 2020

Here are the results for this week’s edition of AEW Dark for this week:

Brandi Rhodes (with Dustin Rhodes) defeated Kenzie Paige by pinfall.

Jurassic Express defeated Ray Rosas and Eric Watts by pinfall.

Luther and Serpentico defeated Anthony Bowens and Lee Johnson by pinfall.

Will Hobbs defeated Ryzin by pinfall.

4 of Dark Order (aka John Silver) defeated QT Marshall (with Dustin Rhodes) by pinfall.

Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr defeated Cezar Bononi and David Ali by pinfall.

Big Swole defeated Skyler Moore by pinfall.

Matt Sydal defeated Michael Nakazawa by submission.

Eddie Kingston defeated M’Badu by submission.

Angelico (with Jack Evans) defeated Shawn Dean by submission.

Lucha Brothers defeated Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss by pinfall.