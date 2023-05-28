AEW Double Or Nothing Results – May 28, 2023

Tonight’s the night!

AEW Double or Nothing 2023 goes down this evening from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. starting 7/6c.

On tap for tonight’s show is MJF (C) vs. Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Jungle Boy for the AEW Title, Jamie Hayter (C) vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s Title, FTR (C) vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal for the AEW Tag-Team Titles, as well as the 21-Man Blackjack Battle Royal for the AEW International Title.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Wardlow (C) vs. Christian Cage for the TNT Title in a Ladder Match, Jade Cargill (C) vs. Taya Valkyrie for the TBS Women’s Title, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy & HOOK vs. Ethan Page & The Gunns, as well as The Elite vs. Blackpool Combat Club in an Anarchy In The Arena match.

Featured below are complete AEW Double Or Nothing results from Sunday, May 28, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 7-Midnight EST. on pay-per-view.

AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING RESULTS (5/28/2023)

The official pre-show for AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 is now underway, as The Buy-In to AEW Double Or Nothing is now live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Renee Paquette welcomes us to the show as the camera pans inside the impressive Vegas venue.

We see the camera shot settle in to show Kazeem Famyude, Stokely Hathaway, Paul Wight and Renee Paquette are the pre-show hosts for The Buy-In at AEW Double Or Nothing. They introduce themselves and then send things to their broadcast partner, RJ City.

RJ City is shown backstage. He tells Paul Wight he looks wonderful and then hypes up some of the big matches with a Howard Cossell touch to his voice. Paquette takes back over control of the broadcast and she runs down how fans can watch tonight’s show.

Now the panelists take turns running down the matches scheduled for tonight’s highly-anticipated, fifth-annual AEW Double Or Nothing premium live event. The match graphics for each contest flashes across the screen and we hear the crowd react in the background as they run down each one.

From there, we head to our first elaborate video package explaining the road leading up to a given match on tonight’s show. First up, we see the events that led to tonight’s Anarchy in the Arena showdown between The Elite crew of Kenny Omega, “Hangman” Adam Page and The Young Bucks versus the Blackpool Combat Club group consisting of Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta.

The video wraps up and we hear the panelists each weigh-in with their thoughts, with Paquette noting how she has more stress personally in anticipation of this one due to Moxley. They wrap up their discussion and send us to an excerpt from Jim Ross’ recent sit-down with Don Callis about this match. The full interview is available via the official AEW YouTube channel.

RJ City Interviews Arn Anderson

Some more talk among the panelists wraps up and then we are sent to RJ City, who is standing by with his guest at this time, Arn Anderson. “Double A” explains why Wardlow and he are playing chess to the checkers being played by their opposition for the TNT Championship Ladder Match, Christian Cage and Luchasaurus.

After that, we head back to Paquette, who sets up the video package telling the story behind tonight’s AEW Women’s Championship showdown between reigning and defending champion Jamie Hayter and The Outcasts own Toni Storm. The panelists appear after the video and talk about what the AEW women’s division would look like with Storm and The Outcasts at the helm if Storm were to best Hayter this evening.

The gang switches gears and shifts focus to the Unsanctioned Match taking place tonight between Chris Jericho and Adam Cole. The video package for the bout airs. They give their predictions for this bout, with Stokely and Paul picking Jericho, and Famyude going with Cole.

Once the talk on the Unsanctioned bout wraps up, we shoot to the video package telling the story leading up to tonight’s AEW World Tag-Team Championship showdown between reigning champions FTR and challengers Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal, with Mark Briscoe serving as the special enforcer.

“Good Ole’ J.R.” Has Arrived

As the panelists are talking about the match, we hear the familiar sounds of Boomer Sooner playing in the background and out comes Oklahoma’s finest, the BBQ king himself and pro wrestling icon Jim Ross. “Good Ole’ J.R.” makes his way over to join Excalibur and Taz at the commentary desk to give the call for tonight’s Double Or Nothing in-ring action, which is about to get started here on The Buy-In Show after a quick Draft Kings commercial.

Taz points out how they aren’t normally sitting at ringside the way they are tonight. Jim Ross talks about how in 50 years he hasn’t seen so much mystery surrounding a show and promises us we’re gonna love tonight’s show. Excalibur then asks Taz and J.R. for their thoughts on some of the matches, including the Four Pillars main event for the AEW Championship.

Trios Pre-Show Match

Ethan Page & The Gunns vs. HOOK & The Hardy Boys

Now they send things to “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts, who introduces the first team in our opening Trios contest. With that said, “All Ego” Ethan Page and The Gunns (Colten and Austin Gunn) make their way out and head to the ring.

They settle inside the squared circle and their music dies down. We then hear the familiar sounds of Action Bronson and out comes “The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” HOOK. The FTW Champion emerges with some new ink on his chest and stomach, which J.R. and Taz talk about on the broadcast.

HOOK stops and the iconic theme for The Hardy Boys hits and out comes Matt and Jeff Hardy to a big pop. The three head to the ring together with Isiah Kassidy joining them in a neck brace. It’s almost time for our first match of the evening here at The Buy-In at AEW Double Or Nothing.

The bell sounds and we’re wasting no time, as we’re now underway with early action here at AEW DoN. Colten Gunn and HOOK kick things off for their respective teams. We see Austin tag in and he and HOOK start trading holds before Gunn knocks HOOK down to the mat with a shoulder block. HOOK snatches up an ankle lock from the mat and Gunn scrambles to the ropes.

Matt Hardy tags in and picks up where Gunn left off, taking it to Gunn and focusing his attack on the arm of one-half of The Gunns, who get some “Ass Boys” chants early on. The fans also start up a “DELETE! DELETE! DELETE!” chant. Jeff Hardy tags in and he and Matt hit some double-team moves before Jeff tags right back out, bringing HOOK back into the mix.

Ethan Page tags in and helps shift the offensive momentum in his team’s favor. He tells the fans to kiss his ass and gets back to work. Gunn tags back in and goes for a spear in the corner but misses his intended target, instead colliding at full speed with the ring post before bouncing off the floor at ringside on the way down. Matt tags back in.

Hardy hits a Side Effect on Gunn and then another one for Page. Matt back-elbows Gunn and hops to the middle rope for an elbow drop for a close near fall. Matt leads the fans in a “DELETE! DELETE!” chant and then we see Page and the other Gunn cheap-shot attacking Isiah Kassidy, taking his neck brace off and assaulting him.

Back in the ring, we see Colten Gunn connect with a picture-perfect on Hardy, before tagging Page back in. “All Ego” fires away with ground and pound on Matt as he takes time to also taunt the fans in attendance inside the T-Mobile Arena. Hardy finally buys himself some time and goes for the tag, but Page and the other Gunn yanks Jeff and HOOK off the apron so that there is nobody to tag.

After some more back-and-forth action, we see The Hardy Boys clear the ring of The Gunns with a pair of Twist of Fates. The two, along with HOOK, surround Page and then each blast them with their finisher, with HOOK finishing him off with his Red Rum submission finisher for the win. With the win, Matt Hardy now owns the contract of Ethan Page.

Winners: HOOK & The Hardy Boys

Owen Hart Cup Opening Ceremony With Renee Paquette, Martha Hart & Tony Khan

Once the match wraps up, we shoot to Renee Paquette, who is standing at the top of the entrance ramp in front of a podium with trophys and titles for the men’s and women’s Owen Hart Cup tournaments. She introduces her guest at this time, Dr. Martha Hart.

Dr. Martha Hart reveals they got a bit gangster this year. She says to bring your fedoras. Out comes a gangster-looking Tony Khan. Hart says they aren’t wrapping it up here tonight, they’re kicking it off in Canada. They’re rounding it out in Calgary at the Calgary Stampede. She says we’ll see us there on July 15. She tells us not to forget our cowboy hats.

21-Man Blackjack Battle Royal For AEW International Championship

Best Friends, Bandido, Ariya Daivari, Tony Nese and Josh Woods make their way out for the 21-Man Blackjack Battle Royal for the AEW International Championship. The rest of the 20 competitors challenging for the title also come out, with the last entrance being the reigning and defending AEW International Champion himself, Orange Cassidy.

As the “Freshly Squeezed” one settles into the squared circle, The Buy-In at AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 pre-show wraps up. Now we shift over to the main card on pay-per-view, where the cold open plays and then Excalibur welcomes us to the show. “It’s Sunday night, and you know what that means …”

We hear Cassidy’s catchy-ass entrance tune still playing and we see the ring filled up with 21 competitors in the background. Things are sent down to the ring where the bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our opening PPV contest here at AEW DoN.

Kommander flies out to Big Bill and Lee Moriarty at ringside in our first insanely wild high spot of the evening. We see the Mogul Embassy members still circling the floor as well, as they haven’t yet officially entered the bout yet as per their strategy. We see The Lucha Bros fire up on the ring, with Rey Fenix hitting a wild spot that sets the crowd on fire.

Tony Nese has been eliminated, as we see him crash and burn on the floor. Penta gets Ari Daivari over the ropes and looks for a sling blade on the hard part of the ring apron. This leads to Daivari’s elimination. We see another shot of Brian Cage and co. from The Moguel Embassy still waiting to officially enter the match.

“Switchblade” Jay White ends up eliminating fan-favorite Kommander. We see Ricky Starks pulling a Shawn Michaels, with his feet dangling as he holds onto the ring to avoid elimination. He ends up rolling back in to keep his chances alive. Best Friends eliminate Kip Sabian and then they give the people what they want. Which, of course, they’ve GOT to do.

Keith Lee sends The Blade over the top for the latest elimination a few moments later. Swerve Strickland has yet to enter the match, although “The Machine” Brian Cage of The Mogul Embassy finally has. Swerve finally enters the ring, jumping on Keith Lee’s back. Lee frees himself and starts to go to work on him as the crowd comes alive.

The Butcher is eliminated by The Lucha Bros a moment later. A few more eliminations take place and then we see Rey Fenix and Juice Robinson each eliminated. White and Starks start to go at it, while Dustin Rhodes and Brian Cage try and eliminate each other. Penta and Jay White stare each other down for a big pop and then they start trading shots.

Jay White is eliminated by Ricky Starks. Starks ends up on the floor as well and he is ambushed by White and Robinson, who bust him open by slamming him face-first into the steel guard rail. Big Bill ends up big-booting Starks over the top for an elimination moments later. Dustin Rhodes and Brian Cage are both thrown out.

The final four are Penta El Zero Miedo, Big Bill, Swerve Strickland and the reigning AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy. Penta and Big Bill end up eliminated, leaving it to Cassidy and Swerve. They end up fighting outside the ring ropes on the hard part of the ring apron, where Cassidy is nearly eliminated, but he ends up knocking Swerve out to the floor by simply kicking his hand off the ropes.

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion: Orange Cassidy

Unsanctioned Match

Chris Jericho vs. Adam Cole

Now we shoot to the video package introducing our next match of the evening, which is the Unsanctioned Match pitting Chris Jericho one-on-one against bitter-rival Adam Cole. When the package wraps up, we shoot back live inside T-Mobile Arena.

The sounds of “Judas in My Mind” by Fozzy plays and out comes “The Wizard” himself, Chris Jericho, with Floyd the baseball bat in his hands and his entire J.A.S. army by his side. He begins heading to the ring as the fans sing along with his song as always.

He settles in the ring with his J.A.S. army by his side. The sounds of Sabu’s theme hits and out comes the legend. He stops and Adam Cole’s music hits. Out comes Cole to the ring. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Early on we see Jericho and Daniel Garcia blatantly double-teaming Cole from the jump. Sabu enters the ring with a steel chair as the J.A.S. beat down Cole at ringside. Sabu and Jericho each have a chair and they start jousting with them. Sabu ends up hitting Jericho and then he flies over the ropes and splashes through J.A.S. guys on a table at ringside.

Things finally calm down enough that it’s just Cole and Jericho duking it out back in the ring now. Things don’t stay in the ring long, however, as Jericho bounces Cole off the floor with a thud that was sickening. He gloats to the fans and then returns the action to the ring.

He looks for a Lionsault but Cole counters it. Cole looks for a Panama Sunrise but Jericho avoids it and ends up getting Cole stuck in a Liontamer. Cole makes it to the ropes but due to this being an Unsanctioned match, it means nothing. Cole gets his hands out of the ring under the bottom rope and grabs a fire extinguisher, which he uses to blow steam in Jericho’s face and free himself.

Back up on their feet, Cole blasts Jericho between the eyes with what Taz describes beautifully as “a big-assed fire extinguisher.” Jericho recovers and gets his hands on it, which he sprays the crap out of Cole with, and then even the crowd a bit. He gets his hand on a kendo stick and smiles but Britt Baker runs down with one of her own. She beats Jericho to the punch and begins whacking the piss out of Jericho with it.

Saraya tries running out from behind Baker but Baker notices her and turns and begins blasting the crap out of her with it as well. She chases her to the back with the broken up kendo stick, which she broke on Jericho’s body. Cole chokes Jericho with the kendo stick Jericho had earlier. He hits a big move with it and tries a cover but the J.A.S. leader hangs in there to keep this one alive.