AEW Dynamite And Rampage Viewership And Rating Report For 3/20/2024

On March 20th, 2024, AEW and TBS presented a three-hour block of television programming, beginning with the usual Dynamite episode and ending with a live Rampage.

Dynamite attracted 800,000 viewers with a 0.27 18-49 demo rating, while Rampage drew 541,000 viewers with a 0.18 demo rating. Dynamite featured Adam Copeland and Christian Cage in a TNT title “I Quit” match.

In comparison, last week’s “Big Business” edition of Dynamite drew 801,000 viewers with a 0.27 18-49 demo rating, and the March 15th 2024 edition of Rampage drew 327,000 viewers with a 0.11 18-49 demo rating.

Brandon Thurston reported the following about this week’s viewership numbers:

“In a preempted slot, immediately following Dynamite for the first time ever, Rampage had its highest total viewership since January 6, 2023—more than a year ago. And its highest P18-49 rating since April 22, 2022—nearly two years ago. For 3-hour Dynamite fantasy TV schedulers. As a weighted average, the entire 3 hour+ block received approximately 716,000 viewers and a 0.24 P18-49 rating.”