AEW Dynamite Announcements: Company Continues Thanksgiving Eve Tradition

All Elite Wrestling is coming to Ontario, California and downtown Chicago, Illinois in November.

On Thursday morning, the company announced they will be running the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA. on 11/15 for AEW Dynamite.

Additionally, the annual Thanksgiving Eve tradition will continue this year, as AEW returns to the Wintrust Arena in downtown Chicago, Ill. for AEW Dynamite on 11/22.

Check out the announcements and links to ticket information below.

