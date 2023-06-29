AEW Dynamite Matches Announced For Next Week

You can officially pencil in some matches for next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

During this week’s post-Forbidden Door 2 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, the company announced some bouts for next Wednesday night’s program.

As noted, the Owen Hart Cup quarterfinal tournament bout between Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Ruby Soho scheduled for this week was moved to next week’s show due to Baker falling ill.

Also announced for next week’s Dynamite in the Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament is Keith Lee & Shane “Swerve” Strickland vs. Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin.

