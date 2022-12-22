AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash Lineup For Next Wednesday Night In Broomfield, CO.

You can officially pencil in some matches for this year’s AEW “New Year’s Smash” special-themed edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

During the AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash 2022 special event on Wednesday night from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas, three big matches were officially announced for next week’s show.

On tap for the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program for next Wednesday night’s year-end “New Year’s Smash” themed episode from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado are the following matches:

AEW DYNAMITE: NEW YEAR’S SMASH PREVIEW (12/28/2022)

* Samoa Joe (C) vs. Wardlow (TNT Title)* Bryan Danielson vs. “All Ego” Ethan Page* The Elite vs. Death Triangle (Match No. 6 Of Best Of 7 Series)

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 12/28 for live AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash 2022 results coverage from Broomfield, CO.