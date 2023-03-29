AEW Dynamite Pre-Show For Tonight (Video)

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling returns to TBS at 8/7c for this week’s installment of their weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, AEW Dynamite.
Ahead of tonight’s show, which emanates from St. Louis, MO., Lexy Nair and RJ City check-in with the official AEW Dynamite pre-show.
Watch the complete AEW Dynamite pre-show via the video player embedded below.
Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from St. Louis, MO.
Perhaps you're wondering what's happening on #AEWDynamite TONIGHT at 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS? Wonder no more; @RJCity1 and @LexyNair are here to give you the rundown on all the action! pic.twitter.com/lXCjNIIE03
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 29, 2023