Sting Recalls AEW Call From Cody Rhodes And Tony Khan

WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend “The Icon” Sting spoke with ScreenRant about various topics, including his final run in AEW and his desire not to be perceived as merely coasting along.

Sting said, “It was just a highlight, the last three years. I didn’t want wrestling fans to say, ‘Yeah, he’s just coasting along because he can.’ I didn’t want fans to say that. I wanted them to go, ‘Oh, man, he’s pulling out all stops all the way through to the end.’ It was fun! It was fun going through tables. It was fun jumping off a balcony. It was just great, man, and surrounded by all these great young guys, young talent. An amazing run, and I’m so grateful for it.”

On Lex Luger returning to WCW and appearing on the first Monday Nitro as a surprise:

“No one had any idea that my best friend, my good buddy, my business partner, my running buddy for many years, Lex Luger, was going to come back and shock the world, and on top of that, to go head-to-head with WWE. … We were second-class citizens, for how many years? This was like an opportunity for all of us. That anticipation was there. It’s like, ‘wow, man, we’re going head-to-head with the big dogs.’ The rest is history.”

On Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan asking him to join AEW:

“It seems like there’s been a reoccurring theme that’s happened to me a couple of times over the years, always tied to WWE, and it has to do with disappearing with my tail between my legs, so to speak, and just not wanting, after all the years, not wanting it to end the way it was ending. Although I had made amends with it and had a resolve about it and I was fine. But I got a phone call from Tony Khan and also Cody. Cody Rhodes called me as well and just said, hey, and Tony’s words were, ‘Hey, would you like to come back and play for a little while?”