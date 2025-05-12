Josh Alexander Opens Up On Why He Didn’t Join AEW In 2019 & Why He Left TNA

Josh Alexander, one of professional wrestling’s most respected in-ring technicians, is now officially part of the AEW roster—but it was a journey five years in the making.

During an interview with The Wrestling Classic, the former TNA World Champion revealed that he initially attempted to connect with All Elite Wrestling back in 2019, before the company even had a name. However, interest from AEW leadership wasn’t there at the time.

“Full disclosure, before I signed with TNA, I heard murmurs of this new company starting up. It didn’t have a name at the time, nothing had been announced,” Alexander said. “I had worked with the Bucks, so I reached out to one of them and was like, ‘Is this a real thing?’ They were like, ‘Yeah.’ ‘Would there be any interest in me because I would love to be part of something like this.’ They said, ‘Not right now.’”

That lack of opportunity led him to TNA Wrestling (then IMPACT Wrestling), where he would go on to become a multiple-time world champion and company cornerstone.

“I was very lucky to have the opportunity to go to TNA. Being older and a little wiser, I’ve come to understand that everything does happen for a reason… It might get rocky at times, but everything works out in the end.”

Fast forward to 2025, Alexander made headlines after announcing his departure from TNA, which shocked many considering his prominent role. He shared that TNA never made a formal offer to retain him, despite his openness to staying.

“I had the meeting with TNA the year before, and they picked up my option. They were like, ‘We really want to keep you.’ I said, ‘Okay, guys. I would be doing myself and my family a disservice by not seeing what else is out there… Just make me an offer.’ They never did,” Alexander explained.

“They took that and were like, ‘Oh, he’s leaving.’ Even though I had conversations several times like, ‘Just make me an offer, guys.’ They never did.”

Ultimately, Alexander chose to sign with AEW after exploring his options.

“Obviously, I went and talked with two other companies and I had to make my decision there. I chose AEW. It was the right fit for me and my family. Very happy to be there.”

Alexander is currently aligned with Don Callis and The Don Callis Family in AEW and has quickly made waves with his hard-hitting style and veteran presence.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on Josh Alexander’s AEW future and ongoing updates in the TNA–WWE–AEW talent landscape.