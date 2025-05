PWMania.com previously reported that Mina Shirakawa completed her obligations with STARDOM last month and is now heading to AEW.

According to Fightful Select, Shirakawa is expected to appear on AEW programming very soon. Discussions about her appearing on one of the upcoming shows in the next couple of weeks are ongoing. The report also mentioned that Shirakawa is anticipated to receive an “immediate push” upon her arrival.