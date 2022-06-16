AEW Dynamite Rating Report For 6/15/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the live Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS received 761,000 viewers on Wednesday.

The number of viewers is down 18.95% from last week’s episode, which drew 939,000.

In the key 18-49 demographic, this week’s Dynamite received a 0.28 rating. This is a 17.64% decrease from the previous week’s 0.34 rating. The 0.28 key demographic rating this week represents 365,000 viewers in the 18-49 demographic. According to Wrestlenomics, this is down 17.79% from last week’s 444,000 18-49 viewers indicated by the 0.34 key demo rating.

With a 0.28 rating in the key demographic of 18-49, Dynamite was ranked #2 on the Cable Top 150 this week. This is a drop from last week’s top spot. Dynamite tied for first place with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ 0.28 key demo rating, but Real Housewives won because they garnered a higher audience than AEW, with 1.157 million viewers in the 8pm hour.

This week, Dynamite placed #38 in cable viewership for the night. This is a drop from last week’s position of #31 on the list.

Wednesday’s Dynamite had the lowest total audience for a Wednesday night show since April 7, 2021, and the lowest key demo rating since May 19, 2021. The NHL Stanley Cup finals provided substantial network TV competition for the show, but it was a fairly average night on cable. For what it’s worth, the 2021 Road Rager episode got 871,000 viewers and a 0.33 key demo rating on July 7th. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 18.95% from the previous week, while the key demo rating of 18-49 was down 17.64%.

While the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and AEW matched for the best key demo rating of the night with a 0.28, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills grabbed the top place overall with 1.157 million viewers. With 3.062 million viewers and a 0.21 key demo rating, Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News led the night in cable viewership.

With an average of 4.200 million viewers, the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on ABC topped the night on network television in terms of viewership. With a 1.33 rating in the key demographic of 18-49, the NHL game also led the night.

The viewership of Dynamite this week was up 37.86% compared to the same week in 2021. The key demo rating increased by 40% over the previous year. It’s worth noting that the 2021 episode was part of the Friday Night Dynamite series.