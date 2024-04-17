AEW Dynamite Results – April 17, 2024

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

The road to AEW Dynasty 2024 begins wrapping up tonight, as AEW Dynamite returns from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana at 8/7c this evening on TBS with the “go-home” show for Sunday’s big pay-per-view in St. Louis, Missouri.

On tap for tonight’s show is Will Ospreay vs. Claudio Castagnoli, Adam Copeland & Willow Nightingale vs. Brody King & Julia Hart, Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, PAC & Daniel Garcia, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mariah May, Orange Cassidy vs. Shane Taylor, Jay White vs. Anthony Bowens, Chris Jericho brokers meeting with Taz and HOOK, plus Jon Moxley returns as new IWGP Heavyweight Champion, and we will hear from Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland and Mercedes Mone.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, April 17, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (4/17/2024)

No cold open video intro, no theme. Just a live shot inside Indiana Farmers Coliseum where Excalibur quickly welcomes us to the show.

IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley Kicks Off The Show

We then immediately hear the familiar sounds of “Wild Thing.” From there, “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts officially welcomes the brand new IWGP Heavyweight Champion, “JEEEEE-ONNNNNNN MOXLEY!”

Mox talks about the significance of the Indianapolis area to the early part of his career. He brings up those who said he could not do something. He talks about proving them wrong and climbing mountains. He points out the IWGP title on his shoulder and fans chant “You deserve it!”

He says he has been on a mission to capture that title for the past five years. He talks about the depths he went to ensure he captured that title. He says what he did is what AEW is all about. He then brings up The Don Callis Family and everyone boos.

Jon calls Don Callis a creep that is feeding lies to a bunch of talented people. He mentions them putting a hit out and trying to injure his friend and teammate Bryan Danielson. He says if you’re gonna put a target on Bryan’s back, you might as well put one on mine. He asks if they want to get violent. “You’re welcome to come find me, I’ll be here all night. And I suspect maybe, I’m not your type.”

He threatens running up on them with a tire iron or running over them with a car, but says they wouldn’t learn anything. He says he’s gonna pick the biggest, baddest and meanest one of them. He challenges Powerhouse Hobbs to a match on one week from tonight in the main event of AEW Dynamite in Jacksonville. In that much, Hobbs will find out just how out of his depth he is when he steps into the ring with the IWGP World Champion.

He says he’s not gonna make it quick and easy. He’s gonna drag Hobbs to the deepest waters he’s ever been in. When he sinks to the bottom of the ocean, he’ll know the difference between he and him. Mox says there are a lot of great wrestlers in this world but there is only one, and there is only ever gonna be one Jon Moxley. On that mic drop moment, he walks off.

Mercedes Mone Sends A Message To Julia Hart & Willow Nightingale

Mercedes Mone is backstage talking directly into the camera. She says someone attacked her on the dark because they’re too afraid to fight her in the light. She assumes it to be Julia Hart, or someone who wants her to think it is her in Willow Nightingale. She says regardless, she’ll be watching the mixed tag match with them tonight. She assures them there is a price to pay when you mess with Mercedes Mone.

Adam Copeland & Willow Nightingale vs. Brody King & Julia Hart

On that note, we return inside the Indiana Farmers Coliseum where the theme for Adam Copeland hits. Out comes “The Rated-R Superstar” to fireworks and pyro. He heads to the ring for our first match of the evening, which is the very match Mercedes Mone was just referencing. He settles inside the squared circle and the crowd in Indianapolis goes wild.

Willow Nightingale’s theme hits after that and she gets a good pop as well, but doesn’t come out. Instead, we see her backstage on the floor being checked on by doctors. Stokely Hathaway is talking to her to see if she is okay. She says she can still compete but is struggling to get up. We see Copeland watching on from inside the building as the lights go out. When they come back on, Brody King attacks Copeland from behind.

Julia Hart is standing on the entrance ramp and begins heading down to the ringside, where King is beating the hell out of Copeland. He runs him into the barricade. After some more punishment, we see King hit a wrecking ball splash onto Copeland on the barricade. The bell has yet to even sound to make this one official. King heads in the ring and gloats as fans boo. The referee checks on Copeland as he crawls on the floor trying to get up.

Copeland eventually drags himself into the ring and upon standing up, the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. King immediately picks up where he left off, brutalizing Copeland, as Excalibur talks us into a quick mid-match commercial break.

The Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, PAC & Daniel Garcia

When we return from the break, we see a video package for FTR that cuts off a few seconds after it starts. We see a live shot of The Young Bucks with headsets on with Kazuchika Okada behind them. They talk about tonight being a stacked show and says that they’ll put the FTR segment on social because it’s been bumped. They walk off and we see Tony Khan sitting next to them with a headset on.

Back inside the arena, the theme for The Young Bucks hits and out comes the The Elite trio of Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, as well as AEW Continental Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada. They settle into the ring and their music dies down. The theme for Daniel Garcia plays and out he comes. He stops and Penta El Zero Miedo’s entrance tune plays. Finally, PAC’s music plays and out comes “The Bastard.”